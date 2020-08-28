The Heritage football team came out like a squad hungry to prove itself Friday night.
A week removed from notching their first win in 26 games, The Mountaineers looked eager to build on that success against Sevier County.
That effort never waned, even when Heritage trailed by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“I think we’ve developed a little bit of an, ‘I’m not ready to quit’ mentality,’” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “I know it was a non-region game, but we really wanted this game bad.”
The Mountaineers rallied to put up 14 points in the final 10 minutes, but it was too little, too late en route to a 21-14 loss.
While Heritage’s defense put up a fight from start to finish, four turnovers by the Mountaineers prevented them from finding their groove in the first three quarters.
Heritage (1-1) trailed 21-0 at the end of the third quarter. Another interception — Heritage quarterback Zach Hollman’s fourth of the night — gave Sevier County (2-0) the opportunity to march into scoring position in the final minute of the quarter.
“I think all of the work that he put in during the day is exactly what he tries to do in a game,” Hammontree said of Hollman. “He may have decided that he needed to carry the team, and we don’t need him to do that. He just wants to win so bad, he tried too hard.”
Fortunately for Hollman, the Mountaineers’ defense gave him a chance at redemption when they stood strong and managed to stop the Smoky Bears on fourth-and-1 at the Heritage 8-yard-line.
With the quarter winding to a close, the Mountaineers had just enough time to get off a few plays. Hollman and Kobe Johnson made the most of it, connecting for a 34-yard pass that gave Heritage some breathing room at midfield.
The Mountaineers didn’t let up from there. The first play of the fourth quarter, Hollman found Tristan Hurst this time for a 28-yard gain. Hollman capped the 92-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Williams before finding Hurst again in the end zone for the 2-point conversion.
That score cut the Smoky Bears’ lead to 21-8 with 9:26 left, and Heritage wasn’t finished.
“Both of them have worked really, really hard on ball security — running the right routes and being in the right place at the right time,” Hammontree said of Williams and Hurst. “It just so happens they’re the guys who are getting open and doing what we need them to do.”
The Mountaineers made another big stop to get the ball back at their own 20 with 3:32 left. Hollman finished the drive with a 5-yard run into the end zone, but a low snap on the extra point attempt led to an incomplete pass that put Heritage down, 21-14, with 1:33 left.
It was as close as the Mountaineers would get to closing the gap.
Heritage showed some flashes of great potential on defense at numerous points throughout the game. After an interception on the Mountaineers’ opening drive gave the Smoky Bears the ball at the Heritage 25, they held them there, with Harley Morgan forcing an incomplete pass by Sevier County quarterback Collin Shannon and Williams breaking up another on fourth down to eliminate the threat.
Heritage’s defense came up big again on Sevier County’s next drive. After a 25-yard completion from Shannon gave the Smoky Bears a fresh set of downs on the Mountaineers’ 9, Heritage forced a fumble and recovered it to keep Sevier County off the board.
Still, Sevier County was able to take advantage of some short-field opportunities. The Smoky Bears struck first with 2:36 left in the first quarter when Shannon connected with Garret Hawkins for a 9-yard touchdown to cap a two-play, 15 yard drive.
Also scoring for Sevier County was Will Flynn on a 2-yard run and Braxton White on an 11-yard catch from Shannon.
Heritage will kick off Region 2-6A play next week at home against Bradley Central.
“The only thing I want them to do is be more focused on what our team is trying to do and not on whether you scored or made a big play,” Hammontree said. “Focus on the plan we put together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.