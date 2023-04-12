Just past the halfway point of the season, the Heritage baseball team is starting to see the fruits of its labor.
Coach Robbie Bennett has preached improving every day, focusing on themselves and what they need to take care of. The Mountaineers’ latest game, an in-school matchup with county rival William Blount, showed they are trending in the right direction.
The Governors moved back to .500 in District 4-4A play with a 5-4 win Wednesday afternoon at Heritage High School, but it wasn’t for a lack of opposition from Heritage’s dugout. The Mountaineers scored three unanswered runs after an early 5-1 deficit and brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
Though the rally fell short, it was easy for Bennett to see just how far the Mountaineers have come this season.
“We could’ve laid down,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “Earlier in the year when we got behind, we’d lay down. But they stayed in there and competed, kept chipping away and chipping away. We’re starting to swing it better. As the year goes on, I think we’ll be alright. We’ve just got to keep getting better, and that’s what we’re preaching. Get better every day, and once we start hitting it, we’re going to be OK.”
William Blount (11-7, 3-3 District 4-4A) standout Justin Bell rocked a grand slam in the top of the second to cap a five-run inning and put the Govs ahead by four, but that was all their scoring for the afternoon. Heritage (3-18, 0-7) slowly but surely chipped into the Govs’ lead, scoring runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Dylan Varitek, in his first game back since sustaining a hamstring injury, singled in the bottom of the first to give Heritage a 1-0 lead. After WB’s five-run second, the Mountaineers countered with a Tyler Adsit RBI single in the third to make it 5-2. Twice, William Blount catcher Ethan Prats threw the ball into left field attempting to catch a Mountaineer stealing third, and both times, Heritage scored — Thomas Bowers in the fourth, and Clay Travis in the sixth.
A two-out hit by pitch from WB reliever Caden Clarkson brought the winning run to the plate for Heritage in the bottom of the seventh, but Clarkson got Bowers to ground out to end the game. Clarkson worked the final two innings to nail down the save, striking out a pair.
“The mentality was awesome,” Bennett said. “As long as they’re coachable, they’re a good teammate and they play hard and compete, that’s all we can ask for as coaches. We’ll give ourselves a chance to win. We had two or three innings right there with runners in scoring position, we just needed to knock it through. It’s just the way it goes.”
Though the Govs did not muster much offense against Aiden Smith (L) outside of the second inning, their two-out, five-run rally was enough to back a quality start from Brooks Bird (W), who allowed just two earned runs and worked around six hits.
William Blount coach Justin Young was most impressed with how the Govs capitalized on a scoring chance in the second. The Mountaineers nearly turned a double play to end the frame, but a wide throw from the second baseman Travis kept the inning alive.
The Govs made the errant throw matter when No. 8 hitter Hunter Stewart walked and No. 9 hitter Ethan Miller singled in the first run, loading the bases for Bell and the top of the order. After falling behind 0-2, Bell fouled off three pitches before his game-winning grand slam.
“There’s no secret how good of a player he is,” Young said. “The key in that innings was that there were two outs, our eight-hole draws a walk, our nine-hole hitter gets a big two-out base hit to give him a chance. If those guys don’t get on base in that situation, it’s a whole different ball game. I was really proud of the bottom of the order there to extend that inning.
“I’ve said this before, and I’m starting to learn towards maybe the best, he’s one of the best I’ve ever been around.”
