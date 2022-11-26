When a game turns into a blowout as quickly as Heritage’s contest against Harriman did Saturday morning, Rick Howard watches his girls’ ability to share the basketball as an indicator of success beyond the scoreboard.
“Instead of trying to get yours, they share the ball,” Howard told The Daily Times. “A lot of times when it’s a blowout, people want to try and get their points instead of sharing the ball, cause they know they’re coming. But our girls are really unselfish. I think they really don’t care who scores the most, and that’s very important.”
The scoreboard had the result Howard wanted, but Heritage also shared the basketball and got everybody involved in its 65-26 win over Harriman on the second and final day of the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic. Seven Lady Mountaineers scored while Howard used every player, as Heritage (5-0) remained unbeaten.
Heritage went up early in the first quarter and was on a 12-0 when Harriman (0-4) called its first timeout halfway through the opening frame. The Lady Mountaineers allowed only one field goal in the first, and by halftime were closing in on a 30-point advantage.
The Lady Mountaineers pulled away for good when they forced 13 turnovers between the second and third quarters while outscoring Harriman, 27-18, the rest of the way.
Bekah Gardner (18 points) and Carsyn Swaney (11 points) were Heritage’s leading scorers, but they also spearheaded their distribution of the wealth. The Lady Mountaineers totaled 11 assists in the win — Swaney led the way with four while Gardner added two more.
Heritage also got 11 points and 16 rebounds from its bench, with Kinsi Carnes and Olivia Boyce each bringing significant contributions. Howard knows he will not have the opportunity to get that number of bench minutes in every game this season, so he relishes those chances when they do come.
Not only do those young players accumulate valuable minutes, but when they succeed, it boosts team morale. Such was the case when backup guard Emma Carswell drilled a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Heritage bench went wild with excitement.
“They practice hard, but you’ve got to understand, when it’s a real tight game, it’s hard to get them minutes,” Howard said. “Everybody got some good time. And every now and then in a game like that, it helps with team morale. Everybody gets to enjoy it and have a good time. All the starters are rooting for the kids going in to score. It’s a fun game.”
The Mountaineers had lost in heartbreaking fashion the previous night when they blew a 16-point halftime lead to West Greene, ending in a game-winning, buzzer-beating jumper. The Mountaineers did not let the disappointing ending carry over and dispatched Harriman with ease.
“I was concerned about that playing 24 hours later,” Flatford told The Daily Times. “It’s a good thing that you play quick, but you don’t know how they will respond so quick. You can’t let that game last night beat you again today, and we didn’t do that. Our guys came in and they were focused.”
Heritage started the same way it did the night before. After falling behind 7-5 early, the Mountaineers closed the quarter on a 15-1 run, and then followed that up with 24 points in the second — their most in any quarter of the game.
All eyes were on the Mountaineers as they came out of halftime with a 26-point lead, but they put any pessimistic thoughts to bed and outscored Harriman, 20-6, in the third quarter. At the front of the charge was forward Grant Campbell, who came off the bench to lead Heritage’s scoring with 23 points.
Campbell scored nine points in the third quarter, ensuring Heritage did not have a repeat loss. Towering over every Harriman defender, the 6-foot-8 Campbell dunked three times while also contributing on the other end of the floor. He grabbed six boards and blocked three shots.
“He was engaged today,” Flatford said. “He wanted to play on both ends — rebounding, scoring in the post. When he got it down low today, pretty much every time he got it, he scored or drew a foul. He used his size and played strong. He was very active, very athletic, which is what we need him to do night in and night out.”
Unlike the West Greene loss, Flatford felt his players carried a sense of urgency for all four quarters. For him, that stemmed from a shakeup in the starting lineup, as guard Matthew Marsh (8 points, 2 3-pointers) cracked the first five and set the tone for the Mountaineer’s energy levels. The result was a rare Heritage offensive outburst.
“We started a few different guys tonight,” Flatford said. “They came in and gave us some good energy, hit some shots and played some good defense early. When we brought our normal starters back in, they took up the mantle where the others left off.
“Offensively, we scored 86, that’s out of character for us. We don’t normally score like that, but we shot the ball really well.”
