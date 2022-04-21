All the Heritage soccer team needed was one goal to go against it.
When Greenback’s Austin Hamilton knocked in a shot from the corner to give the Cherokees an early one-goal lead over Heritage on Thursday, something changed in the Mountaineers.
They responded with the tying goal in the first half and two second-half scores, all while holding Greenback scoreless the rest of the way through, to ultimately down the Cherokees in the non-district match, 3-1.
“I saw that they finally pulled together once we got scored on,” Heritage assistant coach Eden Reveles told The Daily Times.
That goal from Hamilton took place almost 16 minutes in, and it allowed Greenback (5-5) to hold the advantage until seven minutes, 24 seconds remained in the first half. That’s when Ethan Hembree booted in a shot for Heritage (5-4-2) past Cherokees goalkeeper Isiah Flowers, tying the match.
Just over 15 minutes into the second half, the Mountaineers struck again, as William Headrick kicked one high into the top part of the net, giving Heritage its much-awaited lead. It would stay 2-1 until Zackary Wade scored the Mountaineers’ final goal with around 10 minutes left in the match.
“We looked solid in the first half,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “We brought a lot of skill, a lot of effort, a lot of energy, a lot of heart. The second half, we got fatigued again. That’s been kind of a common theme with this team. Our bench is short.
“If anybody asks me what’s our biggest weakness, that’s it right there. We have a very short bench. Our talent level drops off and we just can’t hang when we are gassed like that. So when we start getting fatigued, we’re in trouble.”
Heritage’s win was significant, as the Mountaineers were playing with several key pieces, including goalkeeper Carson Puckett, unavailable.
“For the most part, they played, tried to play our game,” Reveles said. “Especially since we have a few starters out, they made up for that, tried to.”
“I’ve seen minor improvement,” he added. “We still have a lot to work out, but so far, we’re going up, and especially with the younger players. They’re developing a little bit more. We’re not quite where we want to be yet, but we’re trying to reach there.
“It’s hard because we do have a few starters out. We’ve just been trying to make up for that. The younger guys have been trying to step up and fill that (void).”
For Greenback, while Thursday’s result was disappointing, it will be forgotten quickly if the Cherokees can field a strong finish in district play, an area in which they’ve prospered so far.
“I think we’re in a good place,” Fox said. “We’re trying to compete in our own district. We play these (non-district) games because it makes us better, and that’s a good thing for us.
“We play William Blount, we play Heritage and they’re bigger than we are and it makes us better, that’s fine with me, but when it comes down to, ‘How do we measure ourselves?’ we measure ourselves on our district games. That’s the games that matter.”
One of those games will kick off today, as Greenback hosts District 4-A foe Bledsoe County at 7 p.m.
“This is an opportunity for us to get ready for that district game,” Fox said. “I don’t mean to diminish it. It’s a good win for Heritage, but it’s an opportunity for us to try to hone our skills, get a little bit better and play our competition. We need to win against Bledsoe County and hopefully tonight gave us some additional foot-on-the-ball skills to get that job done.”
