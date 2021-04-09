The Heritage Mountaineers scored sixth runs in the fifth to turn a competitive game into a rout, rolling to a 11-1 victory over Roane County on Friday.
Kaden Adsit smacked a two-run single in the fourth to score the game's first two runs. The Mountaineers (9-7) were torrid at the plate in the fifth. Nolan Cunningham cleared the bases with a three-run double to left field. Austin Burger muscled a two-home run in the next at-bat to give Heritage a 7-0 lead.
Cunningham didn't have any issues protecting the lead on the mound, allowing one run on five hits in six innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.