When Luke Johnson’s bat made contact with an Eli Miller pitch in the fifth inning, he did more than just add some insurance for his Heritage baseball team.
Johnson swung at the 2-1 pitch and lifted the ball deep down the right-field line, easily clearing the wall to extend the Mountaineers’ lead and open the way for an eight-run, game-deciding inning and relieving 15 years worth of the Heritage program’s frustrations against District 4-4A power Farragut.
The Mountaineers didn’t just down the Admirals for their second district win of the season, they dominated, 11-1, in five innings Wednesday at Heritage High School.
“I’m a switch hitter, so when I’m on the left side, I love seeing guys that throw from under their waist,” Johnson told The Daily Times. “(The pitches) usually fall into the barrel and I got one that was left-middle in and I hit it. I figured it was gone. I knew we were capable of (scoring eight runs in one inning).
“I was happy we got it done. Insurance runs are big, especially against teams like Farragut.”
Heritage (15-12, 2-7 District 4-4A) knew coming into the contest that it would need to put together its best performance of the season to have a chance, let alone run-rule the Admirals (15-8-1, 8-2). That meant not repeating some of the mistakes that have plagued it in many of its losses, such as stranding runners in scoring position.
The Mountaineers set the tone in the first inning, getting three of their first four batters on with three hits and paying it off with three runs on RBIs from Nolan Cunningham and Tyler Adsit to pull ahead 3-0 right out of the gate.
“Each game, we just keep getting better and better swinging it,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “We were on the verge of breaking out, we just had a hard time with runners in scoring position and tonight we didn’t. We’ve been telling our kids that we know we’re capable. We just keep getting better and better. We’ve stayed positive. The biggest thing with the group is just being energy givers.
“Don’t get down, no bad body language. The more energy givers we’ve had the last few games, the more it’s helped us.”
Despite missing out on some opportunities to add to its lead in the second, third and fourth innings, Johnson’s home run to lead off the fifth was the kind of energy-giving play Heritage had been waiting for.
The Mountaineers managed to score three of its eight runs in the frame with just one out on the board. After Elias Dixon drew a walk to load the bases, Sean Galyon, who had struggled in his previous two appearances at the plate, came through on a double into left that drove in two runs.
Dylan Varitek followed with a double of his own that brought three more runs across, then Cunningham tallied his second RBI on a single to center to put Heritage up 10-1.
The game-clinching run came on a Tyler Adsit walk with the bases loaded and as Johnson crossed home plate, the Heritage dugout emptied onto the field, completely aware of what it had just done.
“(Beating Farragut for the first time in 15 years) is special,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t tell you the last time we beat them. I’ve never been here when we’ve beat them. I’m about to go text all of the alumni that have played here and that I’ve played with and tell them what happened. I’m excited.”
As big as the Mountaineers’ hitting was, finishing with 12 total hits, the pitching and presence of starter Zach Hodge on the mound was even more so.
Hodge allowed just three hits and one run and finished with two strikeouts. His ability to get out of jams when it was just a two run game were instrumental in setting up Heritage’s eight-run finish.
“I’ve been in tough situations all season,” Hodge said. “I’ve learned that when I start to think and let the pressure get to me when there’s a runner on second and third. Whenever I trust my pitches and don’t feel any regrets about what I’m about to throw good things happen. That’s really the only mindset I had tonight.”
