Starting the sport in his junior year, Matthew Carrell was literally many miles behind other cross country runners.
Commitment and dedication helped the Heritage senior overcome a late start. Those two traits were mentioned often by his coaches during the Thursday afternoon scholarship signing ceremony for Carrell in the library at Heritage High School.
Carrell signed a National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track for Tennessee Wesleyan, an NAIA school that participates in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“Two years ago, (Carrell) said ‘I want to run in college.’” cross country coach Kevin Green said. “We put together a training plan. He committed to that and embraced the essence of a runner. He’s committed and disciplined and does the work when you don’t want to.”
Green said Carrell was the hardest worker on the squad that finished in sixth place at the Region 2 Large Class championship in October.
“He’s got a lot of charisma, energy and leadership potential,” Green said. “He was kind of the glue on our team this past season. That’s going to serve him well in the future.”
Carrell went beyond working with Green and track coach Shawn Wichert, working also with football and strength and conditioning coach Tim Hammontree to gain extra strength and stamina.
The son of Bryan and Shannon, Carrell also participated in ROTC during his first three years at Heritage and includes military service in his future plans.
The well-spoken Carrell, who turns 18 next week, plans to major in sports sciences at Tennessee Wesleyan then enter the US Marine Corps. His goal after the military is to pursue further education to become an athletic trainer.
The senior grew up playing other sports but got interested in track as a sophomore because a good friend was Heritage’s Kyle Noe — the fastest sprinter in Blount County before continuing his track career at East Tennessee State University.
“When I first showed up at track, they said I looked like a middle distance runner, so I was hanging out with all those guys in the distance group,” Carrell said. “I made incredible friends. You know, you’re all a little crazy from running all those miles.”
Carrell’s best time in a 5,000-meter race was 18 minutes, 59 seconds last season, a full 25 seconds faster than his first year running the event.
After cross country season completed the past two years, Carrell turned his training regimen to middle-distances races. He hopes to focus on the 800 run this spring and break the school record for that event.
“Our school record is like 2:10,” Carrell explained. “I have a 2:12, but I think I can go a sub-2:00. I want to beat it so that nobody can get it. It’s easy to grab, I just have to push a little more.”
“He’s pretty good at any distance,” Wichert said. “It really takes someone committed to the sport to run the 400, the 800 and also cross country. That illustrates one of his biggest strengths, and that’s his work ethic.”
