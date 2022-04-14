Joel Martinez provided just the kind of start that the Heritage soccer coaching staff has been looking for most of the season, then Gabriel Alonso followed it up with the kind of ending they would like to see more of, too.
The Mountaineers led District 4-3A rival William Blount for nearly 30 minutes Thursday, starting with Martinez’s first-half score, then answered a Governors’ tying goal with Alonso’s go-ahead goal with less than two minutes left in the match to earn their first district win of the season, 2-1. For Heritage assistant coach Eden Reveles, he hopes the clutch performance is a catalyst the rest of the way.
“(The Heritage team) was great,” Reveles told The Daily Times. “It was a hell of a game. That’s what we’re always trying to push for them to do, is to start fast. That’s just been kind of a Heritage thing where we start off slow, but tonight, they had their minds right and they were ready to go. I was happy with it.
“It’s a great confidence booster. I’m hoping that they’ll want to go out and win our other district games. We’ve already got the hard teams out of the way so hopefully this will help us get to the teams that we can beat.”
Martinez broke the stalemate at the 20 minutes, four second mark of the opening half, finally finding the back of the net after Heritage (4-3-2, 1-2 District 4-3A) held a sizable early advantage in shots.
The score that managed to slip past Governors goalkeeper Eli Custer occurred in the box, right in front of the net, bouncing just in front of Custer’s outstretched arms and into the corner to put the Mountaineers up 1-0.
Heritage held that lead through halftime, but William Blount (4-5-4, 0-3) answered ten minutes into the second period when Kazbek Saypulaev tied it up with 30 minutes, 52 seconds to go in regulation.
The Govs tallied five of their 10 total shots in the half, but Saypulaev was the only one that connected. Narrowly missing shots has been a recurring struggle for William Blount.
“We controlled (Heritage) in the second half,” William Blount Bill Baker said. “I don’t know how many times we’re going to hit that crossbar. We hit it a lot.”
The match seemed destined for overtime as both teams were either missing wide on shots or goalkeepers Custer and Heritage’s Carson Puckett were pulling off saves. The breakthrough came for the Mountaineers with one minute, 54 seconds as Alonso scored the go-ahead goal.
According to Reveles, it was a well-deserved payoff for the junior.
“When (Alonso) went up and scored that goal, I was ecstatic,” Reveles said. “He does a great job and he’s a great player.”
For the Govs, who started the season 3-1 but have hit a skid down the stretch, a lack of depth and having to play their starters for several minutes a game has continued to plague them.
“We’ve just got to finish games,” Baker said. “We’ve had a habit of giving up late goals all season and that’s what happened here. We’re pretty good, we just don’t have the depth sometimes. These guys play a lot of minutes and we ask a lot of them.”
William Blount will look to change course 7 p.m. Tuesday against Hardin Valley at Mike White Field, while Heritage hopes to carry over its momentum in another district match at home against Bearden Tuesday at 6 p.m.
