There’s a positive air surrounding Heritage this week.
Though the Mountaineers (0-8, 0-4 Region 2-5A) have faced a myriad of disappointments this season, there is plenty of optimism for their non-region game Friday against Lenoir City.
“I think the way they’ve prepared since we started talking about it from Friday afternoon until now, I think they’re preparing themselves for a win instead of just trying to play well,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times.
There’s good reason for that optimism. The Panthers (2-6, 0-3 Region 3-5A) have had a rough season, too, winning their opener before losing their next six games.
Lenoir City won last week, beating Hixson, 24-14, but Heritage has faith that it can turn things around against a similarly struggling team and snap its winless streak on Senior Night.
“In our process, that’s what we’re looking at, let’s talk about what it feels like to have practices after a win,” Hammontree said. “Because when the win disappears over the weekend, you come back in, you may have a totally different view on practice after winning.
“If you keep coming in (on) Monday’s and the beginning of a new week after losing, it’s really frustrating for a young adult male to figure out how it is he’s supposed to practice when he can’t win a game. Better practices this week already. So we’re in better shape than we’ve been in a while.”
Among Lenoir City’s offensive playmakers, sophomore quarterback Brett Cortez and junior tailback Chris McCord stand out. McCord ran for two touchdowns against Hixson, while Cortez completed 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 198 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Cortez threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns in Lenoir City’s 42-28 season-opening win over Stone Memorial, but has struggled with turnovers down the stretch.
The Panthers offense as a whole, meanwhile, has found it tough to get in the end zone. They scored just 14 points total in their second, third and fourth games, and despite putting up better numbers offensively in past weeks, their defense is allowing nearly 31 points-per-game on the year.
Heritage lost at Sevier County, 42-0, a week ago, but Hammontree saw improvement from his team in multiple areas. The Mountaineers defended better against deep passes and caused havoc up front as players recognized what they were seeing on the field from what they were taught in the film room.
Hammontree has also seen development in younger players over the course of the season. While its varsity team has struggled, Heritage’s junior varsity has lost just one of multiple games, and many younger players have seen valuable playing time on Friday nights.
“Young guys, sophomore guys have really grown up fast in this process because we give them a lot of playing time,” Hammontree said. “Kudos on this, (our players) keep coming out and trying to do what we ask them to do.”
With just two weeks left in the regular season, Heritage hopes to turn the mental positivity and optimism into physical success and end its discouraging season on a high note, starting with Senior Night.
“Senior Night’s an important thing, not just for us but for the families that are taking care of these boys and making sure they get back to us every week,” Hammontree said, “Senior Night is sometimes a culmination of four years’ worth of work, sometimes three. We’ve even got a couple guys out here, been out here for the first time.
“All of our people here, band, dance team, cheerleaders, everybody that’s involved in Senior Night, it brings a little bit more to it. At the same time, our guys have got to stay focused and win for each other.”
