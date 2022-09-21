Heritage took a lesson in what it takes to close out a game in a 34-29 loss to Knoxville Central on Friday in which the Mountaineers held an 18-point lead in the second half.
As important as that education was to a burgeoning program, the Mountaineers’ next task is equally essential: bouncing back after a heartbreaking defeat. Heritage gets the opportunity to do so when it hosts Seymour at 7 p.m. inside Jack Renfro Stadium.
“One of the things we’ve preached this week is if we want to take another step as a program is not only to close out football games but also understanding that the 24-hour flush rule will always apply whether we win or we lose,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet told The Daily Times. “We have to put it behind us, and I think we’ve done that.
“For a lack of a better term, there’s a PO’d attitude with this team because they didn’t get that one closed out.”
Seymour (3-2) felt what Heritage endured over the weekend two weeks ago when it suffered a 16-13 loss to Cocke County, but it responded with a 28-21 victory over Region 1-5A foe Sullivan East.
“We thought that (Cocke County game) was one we had a legitimate shot in if we played well, but we turned the ball over and Cocke County played well,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “This past week, we cut out the mistakes as far as turnovers go. We still made a few mistakes, but we know that is going to happen because we’re so young.
“The thing that we tell them each week is that as long as their giving the effort, we can correct the mistakes. They just have to be coachable.”
The Eagles knocked off the Patriots with junior quarterback Blake Johnson under center after recently dubbed starter Madden Guffey was sidelined. Johnson completed 12 of his 25 passes for 96 yards and added 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Johnson will get the nod again versus Heritage (2-3) in a meeting that rely heavily on his dual-threat ability given some injuries to Seymour’s backfield.
“Blake adds a different element to the game because he’s a little bit of a better runner, so we’ve adjusted some things that fit him better,” Branton said.
The Eagles will still have to find ways to get the ball to the receiving trio of Josh Nevins, Carson Vines and Connor Hilton — all of whom have eclipsed the century mark in a game this season.
Nevins leads Seymour with 262 receiving yards while Hilton and Vines have 228 and 198, respectively.
Heritage is allowing 195.8 passing yards per game.
“They’re a good bunch,” Osovet said. “They have some home run hitters that pose a challenge, but it’s going to be about if we can execute what we need to do.”
Seymour and Heritage have played in each of the last three seasons with the Eagles winning in 2019 and 2021. The Mountaineers can even the recent series while also moving past last week’s defeat.
“I’m anxious to see how we come out and play,” Osovet said. “Hopefully we can get this bad taste out of our mouth because I know the kids were disappointed.”
