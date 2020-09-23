Friday night’s football game between Heritage and Seymour might not have any bearing on the postseason for either squad.
It’s not a region game, but that doesn’t mean both teams aren’t especially hungry for a win this week.
“These guys that are coming in, they’ve been beat on just like we have,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “(The Mountaineers) are enjoying practice, and they’re looking forward to a win really, really bad.”
Heritage (1-4, 0-3 Region 2-6A) enters the matchup with a chip on its shoulder, with three of its last four losses having been by just seven points. The Mountaineers are a week removed from coming up short of notching a huge upset win over Cleveland when they battled the Blue Raiders into overtime.
The Eagles (0-5, 0-3 Region 2-5A) — which downed Heritage, 37-14, in 2019 — are looking for their first win of the season. Seymour coach Scott Branton expects a much stronger fight out of the Mountaineers this time around.
“Their football team this year is much improved from last year,” said Branton, who graduated from Heritage. “They’re definitely playing with some confidence, and we’re still trying to find that confidence.”
There’s no question Heritage is a different team from last season. The Mountaineers averaged losses by 37 points in 2019. After ending their 25-game losing streak on Aug. 21 against Lenoir City, they’ve continued to make strides.
Last week, Heritage overcame a two-score deficit to extend the region game against Cleveland en route to a 35-28 loss.
“Last year, we really had a tough time at Seymour, and they just took the game over,” Hammontree said. “Now (the Mountaineers) feel like, if they can play like that with Cleveland, they’re better than they’ve ever been in the last three years. One win right now might turn into three before the season’s over.”
Daniel Foxx, Triston Hurst and Kobe Johnson have been instrumental in the Mountaineers’ improved ground game. Last week, Foxx led the way with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Heritage quarterback Zach Hollman is also a leader on the squad, and he has plenty of targets. Hollman distributed the ball to seven different players against Cleveland, completing 11 of 18 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re pretty well balanced, so we’re going to definitely have to respect the run and the pass,” Branton said. “They’re a sound team, they’re going to play hard. It’s really just going to come down to the team that makes the least amount of mistakes.”
Hammontree credited Heritage’s offensive line with being a significant difference-maker this season, but also noted Seymour’s defense excels at rushing the passer.
“Our offensive line did a great job the last two weeks, and (Tuesday’s) practice proved that, again, they’re willing to make some sacrifices where they really, really work hard,” Hammontree said. “Even though these (Seymour) kids haven’t won any games, they are coached well.”
The Eagles rely heavily on D’Andre Sentell for their offensive spark. Sentell does it all for them, lining up at every skilled position. Along with him, Seymour boasts a talented duo of running backs in Brendon Harris and Nick Childress.
With Tristan Cain and Eli Funck splitting time at quarterback, wide receivers JD Kandel, Liam Luttrell and Ryan Lodari also have playmaking abilities. Kendel and Sentell are dangerous kick returners for Seymour.
“We’ve got some nice weapons,” Branton said. “We’ve just kind of got to put it all together. The biggest thing is not turning the ball over.”
Untimely turnovers have hurt the Eagles this season. They turned the ball over four times against The King’s Academy in their season-opening loss in the Battle of Boyds Creek, and they had three turnovers in their latest game against Campbell County.
“They’re very hungry,” Branton said. “Our effort has been there all season, just our execution has not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.