Hannah Carpenter stormed off the pitch and sat behind Heritage’s bench by herself, visibly upset after being called for a foul that gave Hardin Valley a free kick from just outside the box.
Heritage coach Andy Byrd would have preferred to see more composure from the junior defender, but he also remembers the days when a blowout loss against one of the Lady Mountaineers’ staunchest district foes would be nothing more than a meaningless result for the program.
“After the game, I asked the girls to think about two years ago when we played this team, and they were like, ‘It was awful. Everybody was just laughing and nobody cared,’” Byrd told The Daily Times. “Now we have kids coming off emotionally upset because we want to play with these cats.”
A 9-0 mercy-rule loss Thursday showed Heritage (6-2, 1-1 District 4-AAA) still needs plenty of growth to compete with the likes of Hardin Valley (3-4-2, 2-0-1), but a display of wounded pride is an important step in the right direction.
The Lady Mountaineers also showed signs of improvement in spurts, but the moments they were able to keep the Lady Hawks from scoring were overshadowed by the multiple flurries HVA generated.
Junior midfielder Claire Palya scored twice in the first three minutes and capped a first-half hat trick with another goal in the 16th minute, a minute after Madie Crawley found the back of the net.
Palya converted a penalty kick for her fourth of five goals in the 57th minute, and Jillian O’Dell extended the Lady Hawks’ lead to 6-0 a minute later. Hardin Valley put the mercy rule into effect with a pair of goals by Emery Fox and Erika Lewis in the 74th and 77th minute, respectively. Sophomore Norah Jacomen tallied five assists.
Heritage’s only legitimate opportunity to avoid the shutout came when sophomore Alyssa Napoleon attempted to flick a loose ball into goal, but Hardin Valley goalkeeper Alyssa Crain made the save.
Not long after, the final whistle blew despite there still being more than three minutes left on the clock. And yet, there was no discouragement amongst the Lady Mountaineers, who have a new expectation of finishing third in the district behind Hardin Valley and Maryville after a strong start of the season.
“That would be nice, but it would involve beating Farragut (on Oct. 1), which has never happened,” Byrd said. “To accomplish that would be starting a new tradition. In my brain, that’s kind of been the ultimate goal over the last couple of years — getting to where we are playing with Farragut.”
Heritage still has a few weeks before it can accomplish that goal, but in the interim it has to take care of business against Lenoir City on Thursday before attempting to upset Maryville on Sept. 29 to finish off a clean sweep against Blount County opponents.
At the very least, a mercy-rule loss to Hardin Valley proved Heritage is invested in pushing the program to those uncharted heights.
“We had some mental suffering tonight,” Byrd said. “Early in my days as a coach, I would have pulled those kids out and wanted to talk to them, but it’s really not what we’re about, though. What coaches should do is let those kids struggle, play through it and learn because this is an extension of the classroom.
“They’ll learn from it and go forward. It’s good for them to see that level of play, and it’s good for them to see that even though they mercy ruled us, we looked ten times better than we did last year and the year before.”
