When Alyssa Napoleon witnessed her handiwork sail into the back of the net during the 55th minute, she simply clutched her head with both hands.
After the Heritage freshman forward had launched the ball, several different scenarios raced across her mind. At first, she thought her shot was going to whack the William Blount defender in front of her. Then, she feared that the ball was going to travel over the goalpost. Instead, her shot whipped past William Blount’s goalkeeper Emma Kilgore for Heritage’s third goal. For a moment, all Napoleon could do was stare in joyous disbelief.
“I just thought I was going to miss it,” Napoleon told the Daily Times. “Once I made it, I was happy.”
Napoleon’s goal wasn’t the only clutch moment from Tuesday’s county rivalry, but it was the game winner of the Lady Mountaineers’ 3-2 home win over William Blount.
“It was a battle of wills because it was so hot,” Heritage coach Andy Byrd said. “Overall, it was a great team effort. We have been going at it since May 24, and I think it showed tonight with some grit and intelligent soccer.”
The Lady Mountaineers (3-0, 1-0 District 4-AAA) displayed grit because they watched Kilgore, who recorded 17 saves, deflect shot after shot. Yet they still kept attacking. They exhibited intelligence because they trusted Byrd’s game plan throughout the match.
Byrd had scouted the Lady Governors (1-3, 0-3) when they played Hardin Valley and Maryville. After watching those matches, he realized the Lady Mountaineers had to shadow William Blount forward Blakely Hopkins. Hopkins still had her moments — she scored a goal on a penalty kick in the 15th minute and had another goal negated by an offside call — but Heritage mostly contained her. Byrd also knew the Lady Mountaineers’ best opportunity to score would be through attacking the flanks.
That strategy yielded results in the second half. In the 45th minute, Alexandra Hill netted Heritage’s first goal from outside the penalty box. One minute later, Hill delivered a through ball to Katlin Burger, who sprinted away from William Blount’s defenders and dispatched the ball into the back of the net. Napoleon’s goal traveled at least 35 yards.
“At halftime, we had two points,” Byrd said. “No. 1, we wanted to play the ball to the outside, because that’s where we were being effective against their defenders. And secondly, we told them to be patient. I think that patience came in the second half.”
Heritage outshot WB, 27-8. After Heritage earned a 2-1 lead, the Lady Govs answered when McKenna Myers squeezed a through ball between two defenders to Miranda Johnson, who secured the equalizer.
When Napoleon scored the eventual game-winning goal, William Blount continued to mount attacks against Heritage’s back line. Hopkins located the back of the net in the 58th minute, but the officials ruled she was offside, a call that incensed both William Blount’s fans and its coach.
Hopkins received another opportunity to even the score in the 65th minute, but her shot traveled over the goal post.
“There were times when we moved the ball well,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins said. “There was a lot more energy and passion. Heritage just out played us. They were more physical. They scrambled for loose balls better than we did. It was a tough one to swallow. … We got some soul searching to do as a team.”
The Lady Mountaineers hope to keep rolling when they step out of district to host Greenback on Tuesday.
“It was a good win at home and great win for the district,” Byrd said. “I felt like we had the spark of having fun again. … The fun took over the anxiety tonight and we did well to do what we did.”
