Heritage assistant coach Kara Cutshaw said the Mountaineers entered Thursday night’s District 4-AAA matchup against county rival William Blount with something to prove.
“We wanted to make a statement since this is a district match, and we wanted to win,” Cutshaw said. “It was the morale boost we absolutely needed.”
Heritage moved the ball around well and enjoyed balanced scoring en route to a 4-1 victory at William Blount.
Ethan Hembree, Joel Martinez, Jose Vazquez and Marlon Flores all contributed goals for the Mountaineers (2-5-1, 1-2-1 District 4-AAA) while Dylan Stuart scored the lone tally for William Blount (1-8-1, 0-4).
“We just came out flat and were missing that intensity,” William Blount coach Jordan Hill said. “(We were) not getting to the first ball, which I think is what really killed us.”
Heritage took control of the game early to enter halftime ahead 3-0. Hembree put the Mountaineers on the board in the opening 10 minutes when he got the ball in front of William Blount’s goal and fired off a hard shot into the bottom left corner.
“We were communicating very well and staying calm and not forcing it,” Hembree said.
“We definitely had some confidence, but we didn’t let that get too much in the way. We knew what we had to do.”
William Blount nearly tied the score two minutes later when Stuart took a penalty kick aimed for the bottom right corner, but Heritage goalkeeper Carson Puckett made a diving save to protect the Mountaineers’ one-goal advantage.
They stretched it to two when Martinez scored a goal similar to Hembree’s. Heritage found him open in the box using a string of good passes, and Martinez capitalized on the opportunity before Vazquez rounded out the Mountaineers’ scoring for that half.
“We had a lot of good movement off the ball, and we were trying to play our style,” Cutshaw said. “We were trying to spread out and actually use what we’ve been practicing. ... It was starting to look more like how we want our soccer team to look.”
At halftime, Hill said he challenged his team to play with more intensity, and the Governors appeared to get the message.
Ben Carico fired off three shots on goal for William Blount in the opening six minutes of the half, but Puckett thwarted every attempt. Puckett’s most challenging save during that stretch came on a Carico shot aimed for the top right corner of the net, but Puckett leaped up and redirected the ball away from the goal to keep the Govs scoreless.
With 20:35 left, Stuart finally broke through for William Blount from the right side of the field when he blasted a deep shot into the top left corner of Heritage’s net.
“We’ve actually been encouraging him the last week-and-a-half to take more shots,” Hill said. “We’ve been pushing him when he’s outside the box to let it rip.”
William Blount certainly created more chances for itself in the second half, but Puckett — who finished with 10 saves — and the Mountaineers’ back line never allowed the Govs back within striking distance of closing the gap.
Heritage cushioned its lead with 25 minutes remaining when Martinez and Flores broke loose down the field.
Martinez sent a through ball to Flores, who connected for the Mountaineers’ final goal in the rivalry match.
Both teams return to action Tuesday. Heritage will travel to Alcoa in a cross-county rivalry game, while William Blount will play at Farragut in another district matchup.
“This was a much needed win,” Cutshaw said.
“Hats off to William Blount — they kept fighting, too.”
