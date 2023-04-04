Heritage is in the early stages of rebuilding its boys soccer program, and it’s still feeling the effects of the many years when soccer was a forgotten sport at the school.
Recent Heritage alumnus and assistant coach Eden Reveles remembered the atmosphere around the program during his sophomore and junior seasons when the Mountaineers got mercy-ruled night in and night out. Fifth-year head coach Larry Fowler, alongside Reveles and the rest of his staff, are trying to change the culture of soccer at Heritage, but it has proven to be no easy task, particularly among the mental aspect of the game.
The Mountaineers did not play with the focus or energy their coaches had asked of them, and the result was a 9-0 mercy rule at the hands of Hardin Valley on Tuesday at Heritage High School. With the loss, Heritage (1-7) fell to 0-3 in district play, while the Hawks picked up their first District 4-AAA win.
“It’s how it’s been going,” Reveles told The Daily Times. “It’s hard coming from a background of Heritage, looking at the history. Even as a player myself, I dealt with that myself because we were getting 9-0’d every match my sophomore and junior seasons. Just a lack of concentration as a team.
“We’re trying to turn over a new leaf and change Heritage soccer from what it’s been.”
Heritage stayed close to Hardin Valley (2-0-5, 1-0) in the early goings of the first half, but the Hawks’ second goal midway through started Heritage’s downward spiral. The Mountaineers allowed four goals in the final eight minutes of the first half, and the Hawks led 6-0 at the intermission.
Hardin Valley twice scored two goals within a minute of each other to close the first half. At the 8:28 mark, HVA forward Rami Altidi scored against Heritage goalkeeper Eli Rowland to go up 3-0, and 42 seconds later, the Hawks again scored, as Nathan Holbrook completed a corner kick.
Heritage continued to let its mistakes compound, and the Hawks added two more goals with 5:19 and 4:50 left in the first half, respectively. The Mountaineers’ defense, which limited a good William Blount team to three goals in a loss last week, suffered a “cave in” against the Hawks’ unrelenting pressure.
“Our guys got tired,” Reveles said. “They slipped one mistake, and it cost them a goal. And another mistake cost them another goal. Then they just started making mistakes because they were mad or upset, and emotions started to take over. It’s hard to get these guys to not cave into that.”
The Mountaineers’ defense hardly got a break in the second half, as the Hawks scored three more times.
Hardin Valley netted its seventh goal less than two minutes into the second half, and then forward Asher Stimson added on in the 60th minute to make it 8-0. Hawks reserve Bobby Manrod found the back of the net in the 72nd minute to enact the mercy rule.
“We were asleep,” Reveles said. “It was lazy play. Our guys didn’t come into the game focused. We held them 1-0 for a little bit in the first half, and somewhere after that, we caved in. They’re running this attack and our defense eventually caved in. They started scoring goals and our guys started getting down. And then, what can you do?”
