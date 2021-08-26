On a warm August evening, Knoxville Central put the heat on Aurora Hall.
The Lady Bobcats booted shot after shot Thursday at the Heritage sophomore goalkeeper, poking six across despite numerous saves by Hall.
It was too much for the Lady Mountaineers offense to keep up with as they dropped the match, 6-2, suffering their first loss of the season.
“(Hall) played a pretty good game,” Heritage coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “None of those goals were her fault, except for the one off the kickoff. At the same time, we had some good stuff. We just couldn’t string things together defensively.”
Central scored its first goal seven minutes in on a high shot that crossed from the net’s right side to its left.
The Lady Bobcats quickly made a habit of staying on Heritage’s side of the field, scoring their second goal another seven minutes later, as Hall did her best to defend against the onslaught.
A third Central goal came with 14:32 left in the half, despite Hall’s diving attempt at a save. The Bobcats added their fourth with just over seven minutes remaining.
“The minimal things, we could not do,” Byrd said. “We could not possess tonight, and it wasn’t the fact that we were playing a superior opponent. It was the fact that we just didn’t practice yesterday, and if you’re going to have an off day, you want to have one now; you don’t want to have one in October. And today seemed to be that day.”
Freshman Linda Madrid put Heritage on the board shortly before halftime, booting through a free kick.
Central opened the second half with a goal off of the kickoff, while Heritage freshman Wren Wyss answered around 10 minutes later with the Lady Mountaineers’ second score.
“Linda (Madrid) and I did score, but it took a team to get the ball up the field for my goal,” Wyss said. “And it took a team to get Linda’s goal. So it’s certainly not just Linda and I. It’s a team effort.”
The final goal came on a Central free kick with just over 5:30 remaining in the match.
“Just didn’t have quality touches tonight,” Byrd said. “Just wasn’t our night. Obviously the better team won, and we just couldn’t put our basic things together tonight. Unfortunately, yesterday, we didn’t get a practice because of the lightning, and when you’ve got a young group, that plays right in to the game.
“We played as we didn’t practice, and hopefully we don’t play like this again this whole season. If we play like this again, this will be a very long season.”
One bright point for the Lady Mountaineers on Friday, though, was that both of their goals came from freshmen, showing the potential the program has for years to come.
“It speaks to (a) bright future,” Byrd said. “But at the same time, it’s a consistency issue; whereas some goals can be scored, there’s still a lot of things that young kids, they don’t understand the pace of a high school match.
“Yes, we’re loaded with freshmen and I love them and they’re great kids, but we’ve got a long way to go as this match has shown.”
The Lady Mountaineers were coming off an impressive weekend performance in the Rocky Top Tournament, and Thursday’s loss may serve as a lesson in overconfidence.
“Over the weekend, we won two games and we tied one,” Wyss said. “So we came off that kind of feeling high-heels, just ready to come into this game, and I don’t think we realized that just because we’d come off of the two prior wins and the tie that that wasn’t going to carry into this game.
“We weren’t probably as mentally prepared as we should have been.”
