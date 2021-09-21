The Heritage girls soccer was proud of its performance against Bearden on Thursday despite a losing result.
The same could not be said Tuesday.
The Lady Mountaineers lacked the same intensity they had against the District 4-AAA favorites and it showed in a 1-1 draw with Lenoir City.
“The first half was one of the sloppiest halves we’ve played,” Heritage coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “It’s hard coming off a game like Bearden where you don’t get the win but you play really well, and then you come here and you have an opponent that you feel you’ll be able to play with and knock the ball around them and knock the ball through them.
“This wasn’t our game, and the girls know it.”
Byrd pointed to several factors that could have attributed to the letdown performance, including overlooking Lenoir City, the emotions of Senior Night or the lack of pressure the Lady Panthers put on the ball.
Lenoir City was willing to drop back and wait for Heritage (6-5-2) to attack, which led to far too many long dribbles and a lack of connectivity throughout the offense.
Senior Jocelyn Hayes scored in the first half and freshman Wren Wyss got a clean look that was saved by the Lenoir City goalkeeper in the final minutes, but that was as dangerous as the Lady Mountaineers got.
“We pulled the trigger a couple of times, but for sometimes it just doesn’t happen for whatever reason,” Byrd said. “If your Monday practice isn’t a solid practice, it just rolls right over into the next game, and we were pretty flat yesterday in practice.
“Hopefully the young kids learn that they can’t come out flat, come out focused on other things or come out down. That’s the message I’d like the young kids to pick up tonight.”
The return of Wyss after the freshman missed two weeks with a concussion was a bright spot on an otherwise unfulfilling night. There may be more positives on the horizon as freshman Aiden Van Tyle is expected to be fit for Heritage’s District 4-AAA bout with Maryville at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
Wyss and Van Tyle are integral pieces of not only this season’s success, but the future of the Heritage program.
Hayes and fellow seniors Briley Burch, Mollee French, Alex Hill and Eliza Daniels — all of whom were honored on Senior Night — may not be around for to witness the Lady Mountaineers’ growth over the next few years, but their presence coupled with the promise of the underclassmen has Heritage hoping their lackluster performance against Lenoir City is an anomaly as the postseason nears.
“It is good to get healthy,” Byrd said. “Usually as the season goes, you’re pretty beat up by the end of it, but we took a couple lumps in early August and late August.
“I think it’s good for them to suffer an injury and be able to return after recovering from an injury.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.