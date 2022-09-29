Three Heritage Lady Mountaineers didn’t let distractions or poor conditions get in the way of spoiling their Senior Day.
Playing in unfamiliar conditions and with gusty winds taking several kicks awry, Lauralee McInnis, Julia Witt and Camryn Warren remained focused as Heritage dominated county rivals William Blount, 7-0, in an in-school game Thursday afternoon.
“We don’t usually have cheerleaders or the band or really anybody to watch besides parents,” McInnis told The Daily Times. “We had a lot of distractions that could have affected us, but I think we played really well and didn’t let that faze us.”
McInnis opened scoring with an assist from freshman Lakelee Byrd. Heritage (7-6-1, 1-3-1 District 4-AAA) built up a 3-0 halftime lead on goals from two sophomores, Kylie Marsh and Aidan Van Tyle. Marsh was assisted by fellow sophomore Jada Stuart while freshman Sienna Pickering set up the third goal.
McInnis also scored first in the second half, 57 minutes in, with an assist from Van Tyle. McInnis and Marsh, who scored the final goal unassisted in the last minute of play, were joined by sophomore Linda Madrid in hitting for braces. Madrid hit two long, high shots from outside the penalty area for unassisted goals.
Freshman Waylynn Breazeale earned the shutout in goal with ease, recording zero saves. Most of the contest was played in the Heritage half with a relentless attack coupled with strong back line play led by senior Witt.
“We’ve been really proud of our back line all season,” Heritage coach Kristen Green said. “We have one senior (Witt), and the rest are really young. They’ve been able to step high and keep the play in our attacking half of the field, which is where most of the game today was played.”
Green said the adjustment to the high winds were difficult in both periods. Several Lady Mountaineers have strong legs and love the long-high kicks but those weren’t working early on against the gales.
“We spent a lot of the first half trying to adjust to the wind conditions, needing more combining up top and looking for low, hard shots,” Green said. “Then, about the time we adjusted, we have the wind at our back and we need to take a little bit off the shots.”
William Blount (2-12, 0-6) has faced its own distractions this season, having a coaching change just last week to bring in Drew Ownby and Bill Baker, who also coach the Blount boys squads.
Ownby told his players after the game that he was proud of them for continued effort throughout the game.
“We’ve got a really young team and they’ve had a rough year,” Ownby told The Daily Times. “We’re trying to bring stability to the program and turn things around. As a young team, they’ve had a lot put on their shoulders that they aren’t used to. We will continue to grow and look towards next year and the future.”
Green is also in her first year leading the Lady Mountaineers but has been assisting the previous six years and knows the hills that Ownby and Baker will climb. Green referred to the growth of the Heritage program in building up feeder school programs and encouraging more players to participate in club soccer during the off-season.
McInnis reflected on the program’s growth, saying that bringing in stronger underclass players each year has supported her senior class.
“As we’ve grown these past years, we’ve really stepped up with the youth on the team, and I’m super proud of how we played and how we’ve been playing, working as a team.”
Both teams face tough draws in next games. Heritage hosts Farragut next Tuesday in District 4-AAA play and William Blount travels to Seymour for non-district action on Oct. 6.
