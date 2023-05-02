The Heritage boys soccer team has begun to see the signs that its young roster is finally grasping all that it’s worked on this season.
Head coach Larry Fowler believes the Mountaineers are playing as a full team and with more confidence than they have at any point during the year, despite the fact their labor has not resulted in wins.
Such was the case Tuesday night at Heritage High School; the Mountaineers were shut out, 5-0, by Farragut to end district play, but they did not let a slow start deter their effort or togetherness for the rest of the match.
“They’re having to get confident with each other, and that’s true for any sport at any level,” Fowler told The Daily Times. “It’s learning to play with each other and get comfortable with each other. We’ve got a lot of freshmen going up with our five seniors. They play together as a team and they respect each other, which you’ve got to have.”
Heritage (1-15, 0-6 District 4-AAA) has not had a player better embody its growth this season than its freshman goalkeeper, Eli Rowland. The stats have not been kind to Rowland in his first high school campaign — Farragut (3-10-1, 2-4) scored five goals Tuesday, including three in the first half — but the reason he has still progressed despite each loss has been his realization that the entirety of the blame for an opposing goal does not fall on him.
Rowland’s father gave his son a piece of advice that he has not forgotten: ‘The ball had to get by 10 other guys before it gets to you.’ That mantra has allowed Rowland to have a short memory while keeping his confidence against competition that’s often two to three grades older than him.
“Our keeper tonight did phenomenal,” Fowler said. “He’s getting better every game. He plays keeper for FC Alliance, so he’s getting more confidence in what he’s doing. It’s taken him some time to get used to (the high school level), because in FC Alliance, they pretty much play their age bracket. You get out here, it’s a different ballgame.
Despite the Admirals’ three first-half goals — the first came less than a minute into the start of the match — Rowland made save after save against a constant stream of Farragut pressure. He stopped 16 Admiral shots to keep the deficit 3-0 at halftime and continued that pace out of the break.
Rowland’s focus never wavered, which Fowler admitted is a rare trait in a freshman, and he went full-effort on every ball that came his way, even as Farragut held a five-score lead in the second half. In the 78th minute, with the match all but secured for Farragut, Rowland made his best save of the night by deflecting a penalty kick from the Admirals’ Ty Finnegan.
“He’s confident, but not cocky,” Fowler said. “When you start out at this level, as in baseball or anything else, you’re a little bit shy about going after it. As his confidence has gotten better, his timing is better, he’s talking to the guys more, he’s starting to control the game more.”
The Mountaineers did not win a match in District 4-AAA play this year, but, noting how far they have come, Fowler couldn’t help but remain positive on their outlook for the postseason. Heritage will conclude its regular season Thursday at South-Doyle before opening the district tournament at Hardin Valley next Monday.
“When you go out there, the ranking means absolutely nothing,” Fowler said. “The score is 0-0, and no matter what happens, you’ve got to play like it’s 0-0. You give 110% for 80 minutes. They’re (Hardin Valley) not infallible. Any team can get beaten on any day in this sport. That’s the way you’ve got to attack it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.