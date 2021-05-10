Traffic was rough for the Heritage boys soccer team Monday.
In the District 4-AAA quarterfinals at Lenoir City, the Mountaineers faced issues almost every time players scrummed near their goal. Defensive breakdowns led to multiple goals allowed, and, ultimately, a season-ending 5-0 loss for Heritage.
“It’s a lot of mixture of emotions,” junior goalkeeper Carson Puckett told The Daily Times. “I’m upset ... just wish things would go the way that everybody wants them to go.”
The Panthers scored close to the net less than nine minutes into the match, then followed up with another goal just three minutes later.
“A lot of the things that we’ve been having issues with has been that backline,” Heritage assistant coach Kara Cutshaw said. “We don’t have a lot of communication. There’s a lot of miscommunication that happens. Unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize on any of them. We knew what they were doing and we just couldn’t get (the ball) out.”
As Heritage struggled to keep its opponent away from its side of the field, Lenoir City scored again with 24:51 remaining in the half.
As the half’s conclusion approached, the Mountaineers fared better at getting to the Panthers’ goal, but couldn’t put the ball in the net, trailing 3-0 at halftime.
“Everything needs to be cohesive, and we just weren’t cohesive tonight,” Puckett said. “We weren’t communicating, and that is the downfall of every soccer team if you don’t talk at all.”
Lenoir City scored its fourth goal less than three minutes into the second half, further solidifying its lead over Heritage.
The Mountaineers made impressive plays in the second half; Adrian Nunez kicked a sure-goal that was stopped only by an athletic one-handed Lenoir City save, and Puckett notched several key saves himself.
But the goals continued to stay away from Heritage as Lenoir City scored capped the scoring later in the half, and the Mountaineers ultimately saw their season end as the clock expired.
“They played hard, and (Lenoir City) just wanted it more than us, unfortunately, and that’s the result,” Cutshaw said.
The loss eliminates Heritage from the postseason, while Lenoir City will move on to face Farragut in the District 4-AAA semifinals on Wednesday.
Despite the disappointing loss, Cutshaw said this season has allowed Heritage to build for the future, one the Mountaineers hope will include deeper postseason runs.
“It’s been good,” Cutshaw said. “We’ve had a lot of different things we’ve been trying to figure out, just to capitalize, to help with our program in general and also just to figure out some different pieces.
“We’re building, honestly. Just finding out what we can do ... and we’ve been able to see good seeds that have been planted and we can already see some harvest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.