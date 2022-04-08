When Heritage’s players left their rain-soaked field Friday evening, a hard-fought 80 minutes behind them, they did so without another win on their overall record.
The bright spot? There wasn’t another loss, either.
Amid rainy and otherwise frigid conditions at Heritage High School, the Mountaineers played non-district foe Fulton to a 2-2 tie, with a late goal by freshman Raleigh Vineyard helping stave off the type of result his team is sorely tired of experiencing.
“I saw that they played hard,” Heritage assistant coach Eden Reveles told The Daily Times. “They gave it their all, like they normally do. They tried to pass and tried to get it up. Some things weren’t working, we were trying to switch them around and figure out what they were lacking, the combinations that we could figure out with them.
“For the most part, they were just hustling and trying and they wanted to win because they didn’t want to lose. They’re tired of losing.”
Heritage (3-3-2) and Fulton (0-5-1) nearly entered halftime tied as well, with neither team scoring until 49 seconds remained in the first half. That’s when a high shot carried just over the reach of Mountaineers goalkeeper Carson Puckett, giving the Falcons a 1-0 advantage at the break.
That lead evaporated shortly into the second half as an own goal by Fulton put Heritage on the scoreboard in unorthodox fashion.
“We pressured them and they kicked it up,” Reveles said. “It just went over the goalkeeper.”
The Falcons retook the lead less than four minutes into the half, however, as they scored with Puckett on the ground after already deflecting a shot.
With the prospect of another loss weighing on the Mountaineers as full time neared, Vineyard raced down the field with the ball, made a move while tailed by a Fulton defender and let go of a shot that found its way into the net with 10 minutes, 37 seconds remaining, again tying the score.
“I was thrilled,” Reveles said. “I was thrilled to put (Vineyard) in, give him some game time, and for him to score a goal, proud of it.”
Puckett made another key save with just under 30 seconds left on the clock, thwarting the Falcons’ final attempt at a win and sealing the tie.
For a Heritage program that’s faced its share of disappointments recently and is looking to finally take that next step, a draw in which the Mountaineers didn’t fold despite pressure from Fulton’s offense and the dreary conditions, may ultimately hold the key.
“We’re still trying to reach that peak point,” Reveles, who is nearly three years removed from playing for the Mountaineers, said. “We’re still learning, building and trying to become a winning team. This program, it’s been struggling for a lot of years, especially when I played.
“We’re just trying to build it. It’s gotten better from the years that I’ve seen because my first two years, we won two games combined. It’s really nice to see the program, it’s building up, going up.”
