The scoreboard didn’t show it, but Heritage coach Larry Fowler was proud of his team’s efforts despite absorbing a 9-0 loss to Lenoir City Thursday evening.
“They (Heritage players) didn’t quit,” Fowler told The Daily Times. “It’s probably one of the best games we’ve had as far as they played positive, they weren’t on each other, they were trying to talk and trying to do the thing we’ve asked them to do.”
Fowler said that Heritage (1-9, 0-4 District 4-AAA) graduated 10 seniors last year, lost other players to school transfers, and has several players currently unable to go at 100 percent due to various illnesses.
Lenoir City (9-10-1, 3-1 District 4-AAA) dominated the game in every aspect, controlling possession and taking advantage of several Mountaineer miscues. The Panthers finished with a 22-1 advantage in shots-on-goal, with the one Heritage attempt midway in the first half a high floater that LC goalkeeper Edwin Lopez easily handled.
Several of the Lenoir City goals came on deflections when Heritage defenders failed to clear crisply. Jesus Orozco opened the scoring binge nine minutes in, firing a 20-yard line drive past keeper Eli Rowland after a ball bounced off a Heritage back.
The first half ended with the Panthers up 6-0. Gerson Saucedo scored twice on two long rocket shots. Matthias Witte, Christian Daughters and Erick Barrientos added scores, with Osmar Cifuentes assisting Saucedo on one goal and Owen Brooks making a nice through-ball to aid Witte’s score.
Heritage had more offensive flurries after the break but continued to make mistakes aiding Lenoir City.
A wing player lined up too far forward and was offside when a forward took a a throw-in and quickly chipped it out to the wing to end one scoring threat. Several clearing opportunities sailed out of bounds to return possession to the Panthers.
Heritage took one free kick deep in the Panther third, but the shot was far high and wide. The few shots that the Mountaineers made on the goal were well wide, allowing second-half keeper Jackson Utter to keep a clean slate.
The ninth goal that ended the contest with the mercy-rule at 21:33 remaining came on a penalty kick by Barrientos after a Heritage defender fell in the penalty area but unfortunately tripped up a Panther in the process.
Other Lenoir City second-half goals came from Javier Cruz on a nice assist from Saucedo, and a hard 25-yard blast from Yelson Lopez that keeper Rowland could not contain.
Despite the garish goal count, Rowland was a bright spot for the Mountaineers with several strong stops as Lenoir City often found little resistance or stole weak clearance attempts from the Heritage defense.
“(Rowland) is going to be really good,” Fowler said. “A lot of our younger guys are going to be really good. Playing club ball with seventh and eighth graders, then coming out here in probably the best district in the state, with the speed you come up against, they are adjusting.”
Heritage returns to action hosting Oak Ridge next Tuesday.
“The guys are coming along,” Fowler said. “We’ll win some games before the season’s over. They’re starting to believe in each other and learning what each other can do.”
