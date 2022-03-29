A sticker sporting the seven-letter acronym “P.E.R.F.E.C.T.” is placed on the back of every Heritage softball helmet.
It stands for “Practice Every Rep For Eventual Crunch Time,” and through the first 11 games of the season, the mantra has helped the Lady Mountaineers come through in clutch moments.
It was sophomore third baseman Ellah Wheelon’s turn to step up against District 4-4A foe and county rival William Blount, and she did. Wheelon stepped to the plate in the ninth inning having recorded five hits in her last 17 plate appearances and delivered a two-run triple down the right-field line to propel Heritage to a 5-3 victory Tuesday at William Blount High School.
“I was just thinking that it was a really crucial time and I needed to get a hit,” Wheelon told The Daily Times. “We’ve been working really well together lately and just finding a way to pull through in the end.”
Wheelon’s game-winning triple capped a rally that started in the sixth after William Blount senior pitcher MacKenzie Blevins limited Heritage (10-1, 3-0 District 4-4A) to three hits through the first five frames.
Junior center fielder Carley Pickens drew a one-out walk and junior shortstop Kylee Thomas followed with a double that put two runners in scoring position for junior right fielder Kendal Correll, who hit a two-run single through the left side of the infield.
Sophomore catcher Kenna Hicks gave the Lady Mountaineers a 3-2 lead with a RBI single two batters later.
“We were just relaxing at the plate,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said.
“In the later innings, she (Blevins) is probably losing a little bit of velocity, a little bit of movement, and we took advantage of it.”
The Lady Governors (2-6, 1-2) drew even in the bottom half when senior left fielder Sierra Sexton drove in junior right fielder Abby Barron, who reached on an error, with a sacrifice fly to right.
That was the extent of William Blount’s offense, which mustered three runs on three hits. All three of the runners who scored reached on errors.
William Blount sent six batters to the plate in extras and all six were retired.
“We just have to put all the pieces of the puzzle together,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “We aren’t getting the timely hit. We aren’t making the timely play. It’s been a rough go these first couple of weeks almost being there and knowing that we have the caliber of team to shut people down and score some runs, but we just struggled tonight with confidence in the box.
“We weren’t waiting for our pitch, we weren’t balanced and on time. All the things that we work on just didn’t translate to the field today.”
Heritage almost scored the go-ahead run in the sixth when Thomas ended up on third following a single to right that skipped past Barron. Sherman called for a suicide squeeze with Correll at the plate, but she pulled her bunt attempt back and left Thomas out to dry on the base paths.
It did not matter.
An inning later, sophomore second baseman Claire Foister and Hicks notched back-to-back singles, but two straight flyouts put Heritage in danger of squandering a scoring opportunity. Wheelon did not let it go to waste, ripping Blevins’ two-strike offering to the fence.
“I don’t think they (Heritage) think they can lose,” Sherman said. “If we have the first nine playing defense and in the lineup, I think they think they’re going to find a way to win. They have the confidence, and they play hard. They give us everything they got.”
