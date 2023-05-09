KNOXVILLE — It may have been as simple as the name written across the jersey of an emergent softball power, but for whatever reason, Heritage was unable to put its best foot forward against Farragut in recent years.
The Lady Mountaineers entered Tuesday’s District 4-4A winner’s bracket semifinal having won once in their last 12 meetings with the Lady Admirals while being outscored 109-41 over that span.
A gem of a start from freshman pitcher Katelyn Russell and a bundle of clutch hits changed Heritage’s fortune as it clinched a spot in the District 4-4A championship as well as the upcoming region tournament with a 7-3 victory at Hardin Valley Academy.
“(The difference was) belief and knowing what was at stake: a chance to go to region again,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “They just played for each other.”
Russell added to the confidence in the dugout by shutting down Farragut (26-5) early, facing one over the minimum through the first three innings.
The bats rewarded Russell’s early success with a four-run third in which senior shortstop Kylee Thomas delivered an RBI single and freshman catcher Portlyn Bennett clubbed a three-run home run.
“I’m very hard on myself, but I believed in myself and I knew my team believed in me, and that boosted my confidence a little bit,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “It was a well-thrown pitch, but I just hit it.”
The Lady Admirals trimmed the Lady Mountaineers’ advantage to one when Anna French hit a RBI double and Hailey Nichols followed with a RBI single in the fourth, but it proved to be their only threat of the night.
Russell proceeded to retire the next 10 batters she faced, including a perfect sixth against District 4-4A Player of the Year Elsa Morrison and All-District honorees Laney Shrader and Ava Guzowski — the 3-4-5 hitters in Farragut’s lineup.
Russell, an All-District selection herself, was especially strong against the meat of Farragut’s lineup, limiting its top five hitters to one hit in 13 at-bats.
“She’s not scared of anybody,” Sherman said. “We had a pretty good plan, and they wouldn’t have scored more than one or two runs had I not tried to start calling pitches. I told Portlyn that I was going to make some suggestions, but you have the game, and she did a great job.”
“Katelyn is an amazing pitcher to say the least,” Bennett added. “I think her movement on the ball was amazing, but our defense really backed her up a lot, and I think that’s where she gained some of her confidence from. She threw it really well tonight, and limiting those one through five hitters really got us through.”
Heritage (21-4) took any stress out of Farragut’s last three trips to the dish with three insurance runs in the top of the seventh — all of which came with two outs.
Thomas brought home sophomore second baseman Roo Hayes, who led off the frame with a pinch-hit double, with a single. Russell hit a fly ball to left that was misplayed by Farragut’s Aubrey Ginel, allowing Thomas to score, and Bennett capped the scoring with a RBI single.
French and Nichols flew out before Russell got Sophia Leto to strike out swinging to give the Lady Mountaineers another shot at winning the district title after they got through the winner’s bracket and lost to Farragut twice.
Heritage will attempt to make amends for that missed opportunity when it gets two chances to defeat the winner of the elimination semifinal between Farragut and No. 5-seed Bearden, which will start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lady Mountaineers’ first crack and winning the title will come 30 minutes after the conclusion of that game. The if-necessary game is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I told them to celebrate until eight o’clock tonight and then move on to tomorrow,” Sherman said. “We have to come back and win a championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.