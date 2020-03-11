A 14-run inning highlighted the Heritage softball team's bashing of Bearden on Wednesday night.
The Lady Mountaineers scored all those runs in the second inning and piled it on from there en route to a 23-3 win in five innings.
Joslyn Barton was the winning pitcher and 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Eden Frezier had two doubles among three hits and drove in three runs. Kylee Thomas, Brecca Williams and Jayley Frazier each had two RBIs.
