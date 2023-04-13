Katelyn Russell stepped to the plate in the perfect spot for Heritage.
With the bases loaded and just one out, and the Lady Mountaineers tied with Maryville at 7-all, Russell was in prime position to deliver a win.
Maryville’s Bekah Duck uncorked the pitch, and Russell smacked a ball that bounced several times before reaching shortstop Kennedy Oliver. It collided with her hands, but bounded off and away, bouncing toward second base as Carley Pickens came in to score and seal the 8-7 walk-off victory for Heritage.
The moment seemed to fit how the final inning transpired for both teams. Maryville (6-13, 4-4 District 4-4A) went three up, three down in the top half before two Lady Rebel errors allowed Pickens and Izzie Hayes to reach base safely.
After Maryville coach Joe Michalski was ejected while disputing with the umpire and Kylee Thomas walked to load the bases, Kendal Correll popped out, but it didn’t matter once Russell came to the plate and, with Heritage (12-4, 7-1) holding all the momentum, put the ball into play.
“That’s when we needed it,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “It’s kind of, it’s a little bit of a repeat from last year. Get down and then find a way to come back and win. I’ll take it. I’d rather put it away early like we had the chance to do, but it didn’t happen.”
“You’ve got to give credit to Heritage,” Michalski added. “They’re a great team. They’re tough, they’re well coached. They’ve always been that way. I’ve never had the pleasure of getting to beat them since I’ve coached here, so we’re still waiting to get them, but you’ve got to give all the credit to them. They’re a really great team.”
Helped by plays like Thomas’ three-run triple in the bottom of the third, the Lady Mountaineers took a 5-1 lead by the fourth inning, but the Lady Rebels roared back with RBIs from Kristy McCord, Isabella Saunders, Allie Hemphill and Oliver to go up 7-5.
“I just think we were tougher, more committed to the approach and disciplined and focused than we’ve ever been all year,” Michalski said. “There’s no question about it. We’ve had that ability all year. We’ve just not shown it. So it was really great to see us do it.”
During the bottom of the sixth, Portlyn Bennett tied the game at 7-all by smacking a two-run homer. She yelled in celebration with her teammates as she rounded the bases, with the momentum swung back into Heritage’s favor.
“We’ve got to get hits in timely spots, when we need them,” Sherman said. “Like Portlyn’s. Had a chance to blow it open in the first inning, had the chance to blow it open even further in the second and third innings, and we didn’t do that. And then we let them hang around and we make a couple errors and all of a sudden, they’re in a ball game in the head. That’s softball.
“We’ll bounce back and working on better at-bats. It’s sometimes our idea of what we need to do when we get to the plate is off.”
Heritage has become known for its magical way of coming back and stealing wins from opponents, and while the deficit it faced Thursday wasn’t a major one, the Lady Mountaineers still had to make impressive moves to overcome the Lady Rebels.
Thankfully for the Lady Mountaineers, they had plenty of magic left in the tank. They just had to remember it.
“We talked out there, we were down, we were out,” Sherman said. “I mean, fifth inning, we’re down two runs. It’s over almost. You feel like it is, but you’ve just got to believe in what we were able to do. And then they have that confidence. The ones that were here last year had the conference because they know, they’ve seen it, they know what can happen. They did it, hats off to them.
“Maryville played a great game. They came in fired up. They’ve been struggling at the plate and they didn’t show it today. So hats off to them. It’s a good ball club.”
