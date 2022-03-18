After allowing six runs in a single frame, and thus letting Fulton take a five-run advantage just halfway through the second inning, the Heritage softball team knew it was in it for the long haul.
“We didn’t think it was going to be where we were going to score six (runs) in an inning like they did,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “We were going to have to scratch and claw, one or two runs at a time. That’s how it happens. Just stay focused, put the ball in play and let it happen.”
That’s exactly what the Lady Mountaineers did. They battled back from that five-run deficit, tallying seven runs and holding the Lady Falcons scoreless the rest of the way to secure a come-from-behind 8-6 victory on Friday.
It was the second win of the day for Heritage (4-0), as it defeated Portland, 13-4, several hours earlier.
Though Carley Pickens put the Lady Mountaineers on top early by stealing third base, then running home on an errant throw, the Lady Falcons (1-2) responded in a big way in the top of the second inning.
Fulton pushed across six runs, three of which came on errors by Heritage. The others were products of the Lady Falcons’ Savanah Brown stealing home, Hadison Daugherty being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Lindy Webber smacking an RBI single.
Sherman could have opted to replace pitcher Izzie Hayes then, but he didn’t. Instead, he kept her in and watched her quickly regain her composure in the circle.
Hayes kept the Lady Falcons offense at bay as the Lady Mountaineers embarked on the comeback attempt. Kenna Hicks and Brooklyn Ranson batted in a run each in the bottom of the third inning, and Kylee Thomas hit a double that scored both Hayes and Pickens in the next inning.
Down 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Hayes batted in Madison Phillips on a slow-rolling single, tying the game, before she ran home herself on a sacrifice fly from Pickens, giving Heritage a 7-6 lead.
Heritage’s final run came on a Thomas got on base with a hit, but was able to advance around the bases, then finally to home plate on a Fulton throwing miscue.
Hayes finally put Fulton away for good in the top of the seventh inning, causing Brown to swing and miss for the final strike.
Hayes finished with 11 strikeouts on the day.
“Izzie’s gutsy,” Sherman said. “She loves to play and she loves to get dirty. She loves to play softball, loves to pitch.”
Friday’s busy schedule was especially important for the Lady Mountaineers since Heritage didn’t get to work out a lot of its kinks before the season started. While the 8-6 win over Fulton helped Heritage hone its comeback skills, the 13-4 blowout of Portland in the game prior allowed younger players to get some valuable reps.
“Got a lot of experience today,” Sherman said. “A lot of at-bats. It’s been spotty with the weather and the preseason, we had a play-day but we didn’t play the stiffest competition in our play-day. We did go to Powell and scrimmage, and that was it for us, so we started off this week with not really knowing what to expect.
“Just the experience (was important), getting to play some varsity action. Got some young girls in that first game as well, some at-bats against varsity pitching. Portland’s going to have a pretty good team. They’re young like we are, but they’re going to have a pretty good team. So just real pleased with that. Just more reps, more reps on a decent weather day. It was good for our kids.”
