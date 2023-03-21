It appears the Heritage softball team may still possess the magic it had a year ago.
The Lady Mountaineers used a series of come-from-behind victories to propel them to a Class 4A sectional appearance last season, and in its home and district opener against county rival William Blount, they displayed that same mettle.
The Lady Governors jumped out to an early five-run lead, but the Lady Mountaineers rallied to snag a 7-6 victory Tuesday at Heritage High School.
“We (came back) last week on spring break in Florida against a really good team (Flagler Palm Coast), and we and ended up losing, but we got up in the seventh after being down five runs early,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “They talk about locking in and staying engaged and whatnot, and until they prove they are not going to compete, we’ll believe that they will.”
William Blount junior designated player Destiny Toomer and senior third baseman Abby Barron logged back-to-back RBI singles with two away in the first to peg the Lady Govs to an early lead that grew by three when junior shortstop Chloe Russell pounded a three-run, opposite-field home run in the second.
Heritage began its climb back in the bottom half as sophomore third baseman Brooke Perrin clubbed a two-run double and then scored on an error by Russell. The Lady Mountaineers drew even in the third when senior left fielder Madison Phillips delivered a two-out, two-run single through the left side of the infield.
A solo home run off the scoreboard in left by senior second baseman Kaley Turner put William Blount back on top in the fourth, but Heritage junior designated player answered with a RBI single in the bottom half.
The Lady Mountaineers took their first lead of the night on a RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Perrin with the bases loaded in the fifth. William Blount first baseman Kayley Rule fielded Perrin’s ground ball and threw home to try and prevent the run from scoring, but senior right fielder Kendal Correll was able to beat the throw.
“I think our offense really gave us a chance to win, but I chalk this game up to defense,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “I felt like one bag turned into two or we had some 0-2 counts where we gave up a hit instead of digging in and getting outs. Offensively, I think we match up with their pitching really well. They came at us there at the end, but I think my team has some grit and some fight.”
Heritage had its opportunity to break it open with the bases still loaded and no outs after pushing across the go-ahead run, but freshman Katelyn Russell struck out, senior center fielder Carley Pickens popped out to short and senior shortstop Kylee Thomas grounded out to short to end the inning.
“We talk about when we get runners in scoring position, we have to get them in,” Sherman said. “We didn’t do it, but we’ll have that chance again.”
Russell ensured that the missed opportunity did not cost Heritage, facing the minimum over the final two innings to pick up her second win of the season.
Senior Izzie Hayes and Russell combined to limit William Blount to two hits — Turner’s home run and a single by junior catcher Tate Romero in the seventh — over the final four innings.
“Coming in as a freshman in that situation, and I didn’t think about it at the time, but I brought her (Russell) in against the middle of their lineup, but she responded well,” Sherman said. “She’s played a lot of high-level travel ball, so I have confidence in her. It’s a different look because her and Hayes have different spins, different velocities.”
Heritage maintained the resilience that carried it deep into the postseason a year ago, but William Blount showcased an approach at the plate that was absent for most of last season.
All six of the Lady Governors runs came with two outs, which could propel them to a bounce-back campaign after falling below expectations a year ago.
“When we have thought (we could make a deep postseason run), I just feel like pressure gets to girls sometimes,” Leatherwood said. “I think it’s definitely a positive sign. We went to Florida, and they just looked relaxed. I feel like they have a tone about them in the box, and they are hitting all fields. They’re listening, and they’re putting in reps behind their swings. These kids really want to fix it, and I think that speaks volumes to the type of players they are.
“I would take a mentality over talent any day. Give me somebody who wants to buckle in and be in the box in those moments. That’s what I’m looking for, and we definitely have a few of those that are ready and willing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.