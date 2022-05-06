Heritage coach Jeff Sherman stated Wednesday that he would believe in his team until they gave him a reason not to after erasing an eight-run deficit versus Hardin Valley.
However, Sherman admitted that faith wavered when No. 3-seed Heritage trailed by five with two out and nobody on in the top of the seventh against No. 2-seed Bearden on Thursday.
The Lady Mountaineers proceeded to add more justification to his original statement.
Heritage cobbled together an inconceivable two-out rally in which 11 straight batters reached safely and eight runs scored en route to an 11-9 victory to advance to the District 4-4A winner’s bracket semifinals.
“I’m not going to lie, I thought, ‘Well, we’re going to get into the loser’s bracket and have to fight our way out to the finals,’” Sherman told The Daily Times. “I have no words. That was unbelievable.”
Sherman added the lone positive as Heritage (19-10) stared defeat in the face was the lineup turning over to the top of the order after sophomore pitcher Izzie Hayes flied out to center field for the second out.
Junior center fielder Carley Pickens and junior shortstop Kylee Thomas kicked off the rally with back-to-back singles and then sophomore catcher Kenna Hicks walked to load the bases.
The Lady Mountaineers’ comeback attempt seemed to come to an end when sophomore third baseman Ellah Wheelon hit a fly ball to shallow right, but Bearden second baseman Lauren Spainhower was unable to make the catch and two runs scored.
Sophomore second baseman Claire Foister, representing the tying run, walked to load the bases again and junior right fielder Kendal Correll followed suit to push another run across and make it 8-6.
Junior left fielder Madison Phillips, who was 0-for-3 and dropped a fly ball in the bottom of the fourth that allowed Bearden (13-8-1) to take a 4-3 lead, completed the rally with a bases-clearing double into the right-center gap.
“I was nervous, that’s for sure, but I hadn’t gotten a hit the whole night, and I knew if I wanted to get one it had to be right then and there,” Phillips said. “I had to make up for that error. I just love my team, and I was really happy afterwards.”
Heritage went on two add two more runs on a fielding error by Bearden shortstop Allie Seritt and a bases-loaded walk from Thomas.
Those insurance runs proved pivotal as Bearden scored one in the bottom half off a RBI single from Rylee Sieber.
Abby Thompson and Sieber, representing the tying run, each got into scoring position with two away, but senior reliever Jordan Geary got Spainhower to line out to center to seal the come-from-behind victory.
“I think we all just know that we’re capable of doing that because we’ve done it a lot,” Phillips said. “I just think we all believe in ourselves and believe that the game is never over until we say it’s over.”
It is fitting that Heritage’s consecutive comebacks came on Maryville’s home turf considering the genesis of its never-say-die ways was an 11-10 victory over the Lady Rebels on March 24 in which it battled back from an 8-1 deficit.
The Lady Mountaineers also beat the Lady Rebels, 5-4, on a walk-off double by Wheelon in the ninth on April 12.
No. 4 Maryville upset No. 1 Farragut, 7-6, in the quarterfinals to set up a third meeting between the Lady Mountaineers and Lady Rebels at 6 p.m. Monday.
Heritage would prefer not to rely on theatrics to pick up its third win over its county rival, but if nothing else, it knows it can should it be necessary.
“Once they saw they could do it (that first time against Maryville), they got that confidence,” Sherman said. “Like I said, I’m going to believe in them until they prove me wrong.”
