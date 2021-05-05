KNOXVILLE — Olivia Smith’s face doesn’t reveal much when she is in the circle.
The senior pitcher for the Heritage softball team knows that keeping focused on the next pitch is crucial for her team’s success, and it was on full display Wednesday night against Bearden in the first round of the District 4-AAA Tournament at Farragut High School.
Behind early success at the plate and Smith’s six strikeouts to close out the game, the Lady Mountaineers (20-8-2) downed the Bulldogs, 5-1, to set up a winner’s bracket rendezvous with top-seeded Farragut on Thursday.
“Olivia in the circle, pitched really well,” Heritage head coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “She always gives us a solid outing. That’s her third win against (Bearden). She’s just hard to deal with for them with the type of hitters they are. They just punch it around and play small ball. With her spin, it makes it difficult but she always gives us a chance to stay in the game. We jumped on them early, scored early but after that it was a pretty close ball game.”
There was a particular sequence in the second inning where Bearden answered a three-run bottom of the first for Heritage with an Isabella Silvan RBI double into left field to make it 3-1. That was followed by an Allie Serritt walk to put two runners on with two outs.
If Smith was flustered by it, it didn’t show. She answered the jam with a strikeout of Ashlynn Gonzales to get out of the inning without further damage.
“All of the pitches really worked,” Smith said. “I was just spinning the ball and trying different things. I really just kept a poker face and had a mentality that I was going to shut them down. One hit isn’t anything.”
There were other opportunities for the Bulldogs to cut into Heritage’s lead, but Smith was able to get the Lady Mountaineers out of the inning every time, which allowed the offense to tack on a few more runs in the bottom second, third and fourth innings to put the game just out of reach.
Brecca Williams led off the first for Heritage with a triple to the wall in right-center, setting up Kendal Correll who doubled down the right field line to score Williams and give the Lady Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.
Two at-bats later, Carley Pickens singled to left-center to score runs from Correll and Eden Frazier to make it a 3-0 game.
Correll tallied her second RBI of the night with a single to center to plate another run from Williams in the second inning, and a Pickens sac-fly to center in the fifth inning pushed Heritage’s lead to 5-1.
“(Correll) has hit well for us this year,” Sherman said. “She started out lower in the order early in the season and then got in the two-hole. She’s just been producing, and she’s gotten into a little bit of a funk about hitting the ball to this side of the field but tonight she came through.”
Correll and Pickens’ multiple RBIs were the difference in a game that could have easily changed with one swing.
“The first one was outside and low and the second one was inside and low,” Correll said. “I just took the two-strike approach, try to let everything get deep, stay on top of it and just put it in play.”
Correll credited her strong night at the plate in part to Smith’s ability in the circle, which she says helped her confidence on the offensive end.
“Olivia pitched very well, and having a good game on the mound really relieves the pressure for us when we’re hitting,” Correll said. “Olivia always gives us a good game.”
The Lady Mountaineers will have less than 24 hours to prepare for their second district tournament contest against Farragut (26-2).
In their two regular season meetings, the first game was decided by a run in a 5-4 Heritage loss on March 22 before the Lady Mountaineers were run-ruled 11-0 on April 21.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the district,” Sherman said. “We need to prepare for Avery Flatford, an outstanding pitcher. We hope we’re up to the challenge. Our kids want to see her again and have a chance to beat her. First game, we hit OK and played good defense and pitched really well. Second game was ugly. But it’s a new season, now. We’re both 1-0, and we’re going to try and keep that going tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.