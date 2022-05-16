POWELL — Several times during the District 4-4A Tournament, the Heritage softball team staged monumental comebacks, cutting through intimidating deficits and pulling out wins.
There was no need for that in the Lady Mountaineers’ first region tournament game.
Heritage took a five-run lead over Powell in the first inning and only built on it, extending that advantage to double-digits in a 10-0 run-rule victory in the Region 2-4A semifinals.
“I was calm in the dugout,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “I wasn’t stressing. No knots in my stomach. They felt comfortable with a five-run lead in the first. Izzie (Hayes) comes out and at that point, we’re just throwing, let them hit the ball and make plays in the field. She pitched great.”
Hayes’ stats certainly back up Sherman’s claim. She allowed only two hits while shutting out the Lady Panthers (20-12), rarely letting runners get on base as her teammates racked up runs.
“Izzie’s always a great pitcher,” junior Kylee Thomas said. “She’s an underclassman. Nobody ever really saw her until this year, and she’s dominated. Our defense backs her up and we love when she’s (in the circle).”
Thomas contributed heavily to the cause herself, tallying four RBIs, the first of which gave the Lady Mountaineers (21-12) their first score of the game in the top of the first inning. She made good on Carley Pickens’ leadoff double to start by driving her in with a double of her own.
Claire Foister scored Thomas and Roo Hayes on a bases-loaded single, and once the Lady Mountaineers loaded the bases again, Brooklyn Ranson drew a walk to bring in Ellah Wheelon. Hayes capped off the first-inning scoring soon afterward with a sacrifice fly that brought in Foister.
Though Heritage stranded two runners in the top of the second, it would be the only inning in which it wouldn’t score.
In the third, Thomas blasted a three-run homer, and in the fourth, Ranson batted in Madison Phillips with a double, pushing the Lady Mountaineers’ lead to 9-0.
“We’ve been working a lot on getting the ball deeper in the zone, hitting the ball up the middle,” Sherman said. “Of course, Kylee (Thomas) pulls it with a home run. She’s been our leading hitter all year. She’s hitting about .430 or so, and Foister’s probably one of our better slugging kids. Her batting average is maybe .370, I can’t remember, but when she hits it, she makes it hurt.”
After an RBI single by Foister in the top of the fifth put the pressure on Powell to score or lose in the bottom of the inning, Hayes allowed two hits, but ultimately forced a fly out to center field for the final out, enacting the run-rule.
Heritage will face Farragut, which shut out Karns 5-0 in its own semifinal matchup, on Wednesday in the Region 2-4A finals. The Lady Mountaineers suffered back-to-back losses to the Lady Admirals in the district tournament finals, but their season-extending win sowed confidence.
Before even knowing whether Heritage would face Farragut or Karns, Thomas exemplified that confidence.
“We were very aggressive at the plate, and it felt great to start off the region tournament winning and having a shutout,” Thomas said. “It was amazing. It gives us a lot of confidence. Especially seeing Farragut or Karns, but seeing somebody that we’ve been drilled by, seeing them Wednesday and having to go to sub-state Friday, we have to keep this mentality going.”
“They want to keep playing,” Sherman added. “They want to be playing next week in Murfreesboro.”
