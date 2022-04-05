KNOXVILLE — Like the cold drizzling rain falling throughout the contest, Farragut hitters kept a steady pressure on the Heritage defense all Tuesday night.
The Lady Mountaineers put up a strong fight, but the Farragut offensive onslaught, finishing with 12 hits and four walks with only three strikeouts, eventually overcame Heritage for an 8-4 win on Bellamy Field.
Farragut continually fouled off pitches to extend at-bats and put the ball into play forcing three Heritage errors. Twelve Lady Admiral hits, including a three-run Laney Shrader home run coming in the bottom of the fifth after the Lady Mountaineers briefly tied it up at 4-4 pushed Farragut (19-1-1, 5-0 District 4-4A) past Heritage (12-4, 3-2).
“If we don’t make those errors, it’s a different ball game,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “We dropped some easy balls and then threw it away. To beat teams like that we’ve got to make plays that we don’t normally make. We just didn’t do it tonight.”
Avery Flatford started in the circle for the defending state champion Lady Admirals and pitched four shutout innings before Heritage rallied and chased the senior with one out in the top of the fifth. Emma MacTavish closed the inning without further damage then pitched two perfect innings to pick up the win.
Farragut’s relentless offense opened with one run in the first frame and three in the second. Leadoff Addison Pressley slapped a single off an infielder’s glove then stole second, scoring one out later on a grounder up the middle by Hailey Nichols to give Farragut the early lead.
After Heritage stranded runners in scoring position for the second straight frame, the Lady Admirals recorded three hits and benefited from the first Heritage error along with a walk to score three more with Sarah Livingston plating two with a blooper just past the middle infield.
Sophomore Izzie Hayes was replaced by Jordan Geary to start the third inning, and the senior was untouched for two frames.
Heritage then chased Bradford in the top of the fifth. Ellah Wheelon started the rally with a slice behind first base and scored after a base hit from Kylee Thomas and walks to Carley Pickens and Kendal Correll. Claire Foister then cleared the bases with a long double clanging off the center-left field fence and Heritage briefly pulled even at 4-4.
Farragut responded promptly in the bottom of the fifth with two base hits, one of them coming off a misplayed fly to shallow right field. Laney Shrader, batting in the eighth position, hit a rising liner over the same section of fence Foister had hit for three runs. After another Heritage error kept the inning alive, Livingston plated an insurance run with a double to left.
The Lady Admirals loaded the bases again in the sixth on one misplayed fly and two walks but Geary escaped further damage with two closing strikeouts.
MacTavish countered with two strikeouts of her own and a harmless grounder to first to finish off the last Heritage hopes.
“We come away with a lot of positives,” Sherman said. “Fight, effort, not giving in, we saw some good things against in my opinion the best pitcher in the state and best team in the state, defending state champions. We battled, and you can win a lot of games with that.”
Heritage travels back to West Knoxville on Thursday to face Hardin Valley in another key District 4-4A game.
