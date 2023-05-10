KNOXVILLE — The Heritage softball team remained huddled along the first-base line even after their coaches dispersed.
The No. 2-seed Lady Mountaineers whiffed on their first opportunity to claim the District 4-4A championship with an 11-7 loss to No. 1 Farragut on Wednesday at Hardin Valley, but they took this moment together to hype each other up for the winner-take-all if-necessary game slated for 8 p.m. today.
Portlyn Bennett looked around at her teammates and declared that they were every bit as good as the two-time defending state champions. The freshman catcher then doubled down.
“We’re better than them,” she said.
It is a confidence that is going to be necessary for Heritage (21-5) to avoid the same fate it suffered a year ago when Farragut (28-5) came out of the elimination final and beat the Lady Mountaineers twice in two days to win the district crown.
“They have one player better than anybody we’ve got, and everybody else, we’re as good as or better than,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “I believe that with all my heart. We just have to prove it.”
With the loss, the season meetings are once again split between the squads at 2-2. Each took a game in the regular season and are now also even in the postseason with heritage sending Farragut to the elimination finals with a win over the Lady Admirals earlier this week in the winner's final.
The one player Heritage is unable to match, Elsa Morrison, played an integral part in pushing the district tournament to its final day, as did an uncharacteristic pitching performance from junior Izzie Hayes.
Hayes struggled with her command in five innings of work, issuing four walks and hitting two batters, and when she did find the zone, Farragut often hit it hard.
The Lady Admirals scored two runs in the first off a RBI double from Hailey Nichols and an error that later scored Nichols.
Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Morrison, who was only given the chance to swing the bat once in five plays appearances, in the second. She took advantage, blasting a grand slam — her 22nd dinger of the season — that inched her closer to the TSSAA single-season home run record (24).
“We weren’t really pitching to her,” Sherman said. “We were supposed to be off the plate and (Hayes) missed over the outside edge. It was supposed to be in the other batter’s box to see if she would chase it like last night (when she grounded out to third).”
Anna French and Ava Guzowski each hit a two-run home run in the third and fourth inning, respectively, off Hayes.
“She didn’t get a generous strike zone,” Sherman said. “A tight strike zone hurts her, but it was tight both ways. She got off her game, she got rattled and it took her awhile to settle back in.”
The Lady Mountaineers tried their best to find their patented postseason magic and bail out Hayes, but a five-run fourth was not enough.
Still, the middle-inning resurgence, a bounce-back inning from Hayes in the fifth and a solid relief effort from freshman Katelyn Russell gave Heritage some confidence as it attempts to prove it is the team to beat in one of the state’s toughest districts.
“Our kids are not going to quit,” Sherman said. “We got a little too far down tonight, but they want to play at home Monday (for the region tournament).”
