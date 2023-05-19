GRAY — The Heritage softball team knew it would be traveling for the Class 4A sectionals since Wednesday’s Region 2-4A final loss, but who it would be playing and when, it did not know until Thursday night.
When Daniel Boone beat Morristown West in the Region 1-4A Tournament, it set up a rematch of last year’s substate round, but it also put Heritage in a delicate situation. The Lady Mountaineers had to balance their graduation Friday night with Daniel Boone’s on Saturday morning. As the home team, Daniel Boone had priority, and Heritage made the two-hour trip to Washington County the afternoon before its four seniors walked.
After sorting out the politics of the scheduling process, Heritage’s four seniors nearly led one more of their patented comebacks, but ultimately fell short of a seventh-inning rally in a season-ending 5-4 loss Friday afternoon at Daniel Boone High School.
Heritage head coach Jeff Sherman did not think the last-minute changes had much of an effect on his players, but he admitted everything would have been easier if Heritage had been the host school, which it lost out on in its loss to the region champions Farragut on Wednesday night.
“Late in the day yesterday, we figured we would either play at 1 or 12 depending on who won,” Sherman told The Daily Times. “When they (Daniel Boone) beat West last night, we said, ‘Can you play at 12? We can get there and back for graduation … It is what it is. It’s what happens when you don’t win your region and you have to travel..”
Heritage’s seniors, in one final attempt to keep their high school careers going, began to orchestrate yet another rally in the top of the seventh. The Lady Mountaineers (22-8) entered the frame trailing, 5-2, but after junior pitcher Izzie Hayes led off with a single, senior shortstop Kylee Thomas hit a two-run homer to left field, trimming the deficit to a run.
Daniel Boone (15-3) made a pitching change, and third baseman Katelyn Russell greeted Ava Saul with a single. The Lady Blazers, however, yanked Heritage’s momentum out from under its feet, as Saul forced first baseman Claire Foister to roll into a double play.
Refusing to go quietly, senior Kendall Correll singled and catcher Portlyn Bennett walked, but designated player Ellah Wheelon grounded out on the first pitch she saw, and the Lady Mountaineers’ bid for their first state tournament appearance since 2006 ended a win short for the second straight year.
“I saw what I’ve seen for two years, a lot of fight and not a lot of quit,” Sherman said. “Always thinking we’ve got a chance. … The seniors stepped up today, and I’m really proud of that. They get to go out, not with a win, but with a really good game. They all played a good game.”
Hayes, Sherman said, “pitched well enough to win,” in a complete-game effort against the Lady Blazers. Of the five runs she allowed, none were more impactful than Boone shortstop Riley Croley’s opposite-field homer in the bottom of the fourth. The home run was Croley’s first as a varsity player, and provided two insurance runs that stood tall in the end.
Heritage’s offense failed to back Hayes’ start with enough offense. Foister opened the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the second, but that was the most success the Lady Mountaineers had at the plate until the seventh.
Heritage left a runner on base in the second, third and fourth innings, but even when Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to plate its second run, the Lady Mountaineers still struck out twice to leave a pair in scoring position. For the game, Heritage left nine runners on base.
The impact that Heritage’s four seniors, Thomas, Correll, Carley Pickens and Madison Phillips left was felt in a tearful postgame huddle. Though their time as a Lady Mountaineer ended earlier than they envisioned, Sherman recognized their contributions to their final game, all while battling the nerves and plans of their looming graduation ceremony.
Thomas’ home run highlighted the seventh-inning comeback, and Correll also reached base in the frame as a part of a three-hit day. Phillps walked twice and scored, while Pickens executed two drag bunts to perfection.
“They set a new standard,” Sherman said of his seniors. “We’re setting a new standard. This is two years that we’ve played this same game in the same place. Next year the standard is to be playing next week, that’s the expectation.”
