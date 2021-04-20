Heritage softball coach Jeff Sherman talked to his team about what to expect from Hardin Valley before Tuesday night’s District 4-AAA matchup at home.
The Lady Mountaineers were looking to rectify a one-run loss they suffered to the Hawks back in March, and they discussed the possibility of having to battle from behind, as they had to do in that first matchup at Hardin Valley.
“They’re going to get ahead and they’re going to throw off the plate — they’re going to throw a lot of change-ups,” Sherman said. “We took some bad at-bats, and then we had some bad base-running mistakes that didn’t help us either. …
“(Hardin Valley is) the No. 2 seed right now, and there’s a reason for that. They’ve shown it twice against us.”
Hardin Valley did get ahead early with five runs in the third inning, but the Lady Mountaineers were never able to dig themselves out of that hole en route to an 8-3 loss.
Heritage (13-7-1, 6-4) scored five of its six runs after the third inning. Eden Frazier led the Lady Mountaineers in hits with two while Brecca Williams, Joslyn Barton, Olivia Smith and Carley Pickens all connected once at the plate.
“We responded a little bit — put the ball in play and scored some runs,” Sherman said. “Just too little, too late. You can’t get down in a 6-0 hole and then decide to start playing softball.”
Anna McCormick got things going for Hardin Valley (17-6, 9-2) in the top of the third when she led off with a single before Savanna Beard drew a walk. Grace Gray drove in McCormick with an RBI double, and Madison Lane drove in Beard when she grounded out to Frazier.
Denver Hogrefe scored Gray with an RBI double before Bella Leto stepped up to the plate for Hardin Valley. With two outs, Leto blasted a two-run homer to left field to round out the scoring that inning.
Sherman attributed Heritage’s defensive struggles to getting behind in the count.
“You can’t do that,” Sherman said. “Our pitching is as good as anybody’s in the district, but you’ve got to pitch ahead.”
Madi Lane cushioned Hardin Valley’s lead to 6-0 in the top of the fourth by drawing a bases-loaded walk before Beard made it 8-0 in the top of the fifth with a two-run single.
The Lady Mountaineers didn’t fold, though. Ellah Wheelon led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk before Pickens scored her in the nine spot with an RBI double to center field at Heritage’s next at-bat.
“She’s been swinging a hot bat lately, so I’m happy for her,” Sherman said of Pickens. “We’ll have one kid hitting and the other eight not. … I was wanting to see better offense, and we just didn’t get it. We just kind of came out flat.”
The Lady Mountaineers cut Hardin Valley’s lead to five entering the sixth inning after Kendal Correll and Barton each drew a walk to load the bases, and Smith scored two with a single on a hard ground ball to center field. However, Smith was thrown out while advancing to second to end the inning, and that was as close as Heritage would get to closing the gap.
Heritage returns to action Wednesday with a makeup game at Farragut before traveling to Lenoir City on Thursday — both district matchups. Heritage is battling for the No. 3 seed.
“I just told them to forget about it, it’s over — we got beat by a better team today,” Sherman said. “We’ve just got to rebound and come back and compete tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.