The Heritage and William Blount softball teams started their final regular-season meeting playing for district tournament seeding, but the motivation to win changed following the injuries to pitchers MacKenzie Blevins and Izzie Hayes.
Blevins replaced William Blount junior Rayane Hamilton in the third, tossing a scoreless inning before rolling her ankle on the first-base bag while reaching on a Heritage error. Hayes moved from left field to the circle in the seventh to try and close out a victory but had to be helped off the field after being hit by a Savannah Classon line drive.
A two-run top of the seventh put the Lady Governors out in front after trailing by as much as three, but the Lady Mountaineers made the most of their final opportunity at the dish.
Heritage sophomore third baseman led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and five pitches later, sophomore first baseman Claire Foister launched a walk-off, two-run home run to cap a 10-9 victory over William Blount on Friday at Heritage High School.
"I was very nervous," Foister told The Daily Times. "I haven't been having the best games lately, but my goal was just to swing at the right pitches and make contact. That's what I did."
Foister's heroics came moments after watching one of her best friends collapse in the middle of the diamond in pain.
Hayes was able to block the liner with her right hand. She remained in the dugout until Foister sailed the 2-2 offering from William Blount junior pitcher Anna Pugh over the left-field fence and then went to hospital to receive a X-ray.
"The trainer was really positive about it, so hopefully we'll just be without her for a few games," Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said.
William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood is hoping the same for Blevins, expressing that she would love to see her senior ace get the opportunity to pitch on Senior Day and in the postseason.
"I think we just have to see where her ankle stands," William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. "It's really swollen, and we don't know the damage to it. I'm hopeful it's a sprain and that will be just a pain tolerance thing. If that's the case, I know Mak will do whatever is necessary for the team because she wants the ball and she wants to play, but ultimately we have to watch out for our kids' health.
"If she can't, it's the next man up and they have to step up and do their job."
That load would fall on the shoulders of Hamilton and Pugh, who had varying results after Blevins went down.
Hamilton re-entered in the fourth because Pugh was not yet warm and battled fatigue after tossing 118 pitches Wednesday in a win over Powell and another 26 during Thursday's victory over Maryville.
The first five Heritage batters all reached safely on two hits, two errors and a walk before Pugh relieved Hamilton. The Lady Mountaineers (14-8, 5-5 District 4-4A) pushed across six in the inning to take a 8-5 lead.
William Blount senior third baseman Savannah Classon hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth — her second of the game — to pull the Lady Governors (10-12, 4-6) within two.
A RBI single by senior Olivia Kelly in the sixth made it a one-run game and then sophomore Chloe Russell scored on an error in the seventh to tie it up. Classon beat out a throw home after an Abby Barron groundball to take the lead, but the possibility of some insurance runs was dampened by an offensive interference call on the basepaths.
"I thought that (offensive interference) call was questionable, but it is what it is," Leatherwood said. "It doesn't boil down to one play, one call, one pitch or one person. I thought we gave them a good run."
Heritage has allowed similar moments to derail it at times this season, but Hayes' injury provided the incentive it needed to not allow some sloppy defense (four errors) and a come-from-behind effort by William Blount to shake its confidence.
"We just have to keep that mindset that we're never out of a game," Sherman said. "We lost focus the past three games and started pressing a little bit, but they did a great job of staying in it today and not giving in."
