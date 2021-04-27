The William Blount softball team trailed Heritage by three runs in the bottom when Savannah Classon stepped up to the plate and gave the Lady Mountaineers a scare Tuesday night.
With no outs, Classon blasted a two-run homer to left field to cut the deficit to one in the District 4-AAA matchup between the cross-county rivals. After watching the ball sail over the fence, Heritage coach Jeff Sherman made a comment to an assistant coach.
“I said, ‘We don’t do anything easy,” Sherman said. “But I felt confident.”
Sherman was right to feel optimistic. Heritage pitcher Olivia Smith relieved Joslyn Barton in the circle and finished the job, striking out two of the next four batters to help seal the 7-6 win for the Lady Mountaineers in the seventh annual Strike Out Cancer game benefitting St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Heritage’s victory evened the score with William Blount (15-12, 9-4), which defeated the Lady Mountaineers, 6-3, in their last matchup on April 14.
“We got some momentum there, but we just couldn’t get it done,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “Too little, too late.”
Barton earned the win in the circle, striking out six over six innings, while Smith earned the save. Claire Foister led Heritage (13-6-1, 6-3) in hits with three while Brecca Williams recorded two RBIs for the Lady Mountaineers.
Maggie Garland recorded two hits for William Blount — a double and a home run. Both seniors, Garland and Josi Hutchins were recognized on Senior Night.
“I thought Maggie and Josi had really quality at-bats today,” Leatherwood said. “They have been good ones, I love those two. …
“I’ve got to give credit to our team — Joslyn is really good. I felt like, with scoring six, we should have been able to hold them at bay. But we had some costly plays.”
Williams led off the game by reaching on an error before stealing second and third during Heritage’s next two at-bats. Eden Frazier scored Williams when she grounded out to put Heritage on the board 1-0.
The Lady Mountaineers looked poised to get back to work in the top of the second when Madison Phillips recorded a single and Carley Pickens reached on another error with just one out. But Classon, William Blount’s third baseman, eliminated the threat when she turned a double play at Heritage’s next at-bat.
The Lady Govs capitalized on that momentum with one run in the bottom of the second. Garland got things going when she recorded William Blount’s first hit of the game with a double on a line drive to right field, and Maddie Turner scored her with an RBI single to tie the game at 1 entering the third inning.
“William Blount is hitting the ball, and I thought we did a pretty good job against them,” Sherman said. “We always want to beat William Blount, and they always want to beat us.”
The Lady Mountaineers turned up the intensity at the plate in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs on three hits while benefiting from William Blount fielding mistakes that inning. Foister sparked the Lady Mountaineers with a double before Kylee Thomas scored her at their next at-bat.
With two outs, Pickens and Williams each recorded RBI singles, and Williams scored on a passed ball to put Heritage ahead 5-1.
“A lot of times this year, I felt like we’ve had one piece of the puzzle fitting and the other pieces just didn’t match up,” Leatherwood said. “Right now, the pitching puzzle is on point, but we can’t match either defense or offense.”
William Blount showed it was not about to fold when Garland led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to cut the deficit to three. But the Lady Govs were unable to string anything timely together, and they wound up leaving a runner stranded at third as Barton struck out the final batter to preserve Heritage’s 5-2 lead.
The Lady Mountaineers added another pair of runs in the top of the sixth, with Phillips and Williams both recording RBIs that inning.
“I was happy with our offense,” Sherman said. “The main thing is we want to be playing better and we want to be playing our best softball when it counts right here at the end.”
William Blount cut Heritage’s lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth after drawing back-to-back walks with one out. Turner scored on an error, and Hutchins rounded out the scoring for that inning with an RBI single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.