KNOXVILLE — Kylee Thomas turned to the Heritage dugout and let out a scream as she trotted to first after drawing a four-pitch walk with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
The senior shortstop is often a cool and collected leader, but in that moment, she knew a different level of enthusiasm was need to shake the Lady Mountaineers out of the offensive malaise they were stuck in to that point.
Thomas’ teammates responded, cobbling together a small two-out rally that carried over into an avalanche of a sixth inning that propelled Heritage to a 10-8 victory over Karns on Monday at Karns High School in the Region 2-4A semifinals.
“We had been struggling throughout the lineup to string our hits together,” Thomas told The Daily Times. “I knew if I just got on, somebody was going to get on after me and hopefully we’ll string all the hits together.
“Katelyn (Russell) was due for a hit, and she came through. The momentum just kept going (from there) because hits are contagious.”
Nine of the next 10 Lady Mountaineers to come to the plate reached safely as Heritage (22-6) turned a three-run deficit into a 9-4 advantage.
Russell followed Thomas’ walk with a RBI triple down the right-field line. Russell then scored with on a RBI single from freshman catcher Portlyn Bennett to trim Karns’ lead to 4-3.
Junior third baseman Ellah Wheelon, junior first baseman Claire Foister and sophomore pinch hitter Brooke Perrin loaded the bases to start the sixth after either being walked or hit by a pitch. Senior center fielder Carley Pickens tied it up with a RBI single and then junior pitcher Izzie Hayes put Heritage on top with one of her own.
An errant throw home from North Alabama signee Shelby Armstrong allowed two more runs to score before Russell capped a six-run sixth with a two-run double to right.
“I feel like we were more disciplined in the sense that we knew (Karns pitcher Alyssa Maples) wasn’t coming inside,” Thomas said. “If she wanted to come inside, great, but we weren’t looking for it because she was staying on the outside corner.”
Heritage added an insurance run — one that proved more crucial than expected — in the seventh when Karns center fielder Maddie Kiggans dropped a deep fly ball off the bat of Hayes, allowing Wheelon to score.
Karns (27-10-1) attempted a comeback bid of its own in its last chance to bat, getting to Russell for four runs on four hits while putting the possible winning run on base after the freshman allowed just one hit in her first two innings of relief.
Russell ultimately shut the door, getting Sarah Bogoski on three pitches to punch the Lady Mountaineers’ ticket to the Class 4A sectionals for the second consecutive season.
“It was probably just comfort and thinking, ‘Eh, we got this, I’m just going to go at them,’” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “We kind of said that we wanted to pitch to contact, but that’s a good team over there. Take nothing away from them because they played their butts off.”
“As a freshman, she came through at the plate and especially in the circle,” Thomas said. “She had two big strikeouts (in the seventh) and not even giving them to the potential to score (with a ball in play) is big right there.”
Heritage will face Farragut for the sixth time this season in the Region 2-4A championship Wednesday. The Lady Mountaineers defeated the Lady Admirals once in the regular season and once in the District 4-4A Tournament before dropping two straight in the district championship.
A victory would not only makes amends for the missed opportunity but would also give Heritage one final home game with a shot at its first state tournament berth since 2006.
“They believe they can beat Farragut and have proven it twice,” Sherman said. “They’re not scared. I know that’s been a thing — big, bad Farragut, two-time defending state champs — but we’re just as good as they are. We proved that by tying them for the regular season district championship.
“They’re looking forward to it. They want the chance to host a sub-state game and win the region.”
