KNOXVILLE — Maryville coach Joe Michalski watched from the press box overlooking the Lady Rebels’ field as Heritage orchestrated a pair of implausible comebacks in last year’s District 4-4A Tournament en route to a regional berth.
Michalski witnessed it again Thursday, this time from the dugout, as the No. 2-seeded Lady Mountaineers erased a six-run deficit to pick up a 9-8 victory over No. 3 Maryville at Hardin Valley Academy and advance to the winner’s bracket semifinals.
"I didn't really think about last year, but I do know that they always fight," Michalski told The Daily Times. "They're tough. You expect them to make a rally, and we wouldn't have it any other way than for them to be their best."
Heritage (20-4) used a 12-run sixth inning to rally from an eight-run deficit versus Hardin Valley last season and then had 11 straight batters reach safely with two away in the seventh a day later to erase a five-run deficit against Bearden.
The Lady Mountaineers needed two separate innings to come back this time, scoring four in the fourth and sixth to set up a date with No. 1 Farragut at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Junior designated player Ellah Wheelon, junior first baseman Claire Foister and senior left fielder Madison Phillips logged three straight one-out singles to start the Lady Mountaineer magic. Senior center fielder Carley Pickens and junior pitcher Izzie Hayes drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded and and senior shortstop Kylee Thomas delivered a two-out, two-run single to trim the Lady Rebels' lead to 7-5.
Maryville junior pitcher Bekah Duck stranded a runner on third by inducing an inning-ending double play in the fifth, but Heritage capitalized on the trouble it caused the following inning.
The Lady Mountaineers loaded the bases with no outs as sophomore Brooke Perrin, Pickens and Hayes notched a pinch-hit single, a walk and a single, respectively. Thomas grounded into a fielder's choice that prevented a run from scoring, but Katelyn Russell pulled the Lady Mountaineers within one on the ensuing at-bat.
Freshman catcher Portlyn Bennett followed with a ground ball to first, but Hayes beat out a throw home from Maryville junior first baseman Emerson Darnell to tie it up. Wheelon gave Heritage its first lead three pitches later with a two-run single to right.
"We know that we can count on each other to make that play or get that big hit," Thomas said. "It's all about trusting each other and having each other's back."
Maryville (9-18) did its best to respond with a rally of its own with its final three outs. Senior third baseman Ryleigh Maples led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and a single and an error on a grounder through the left side from Duck gave the Lady Rebels two runners in scoring position with no outs.
Senior catcher Kennedy Oliver brought one home with a sacrifice fly to center, but Russell got Darnell to pop out to second and freshman designated player Allie Watson to ground out to second to strand the tying run at third.
The freshman pitcher allowed one unearned run on three hits in three innings of relief after Hayes gave up seven runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks over four innings.
"She's just a freshman, but she's played a lot of ball," Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. "She's going to be special. That was huge for her confidence to come in and do that."
Heritage's comeback spoiled a superb hitting effort from Maryville senior right fielder Allie Hemphill, who went 4-for-4 with a first-inning home run and six RBIs.
"She was just insane," Michalski said. "She was really locked in, and I'm so happy for her because she's been through some ups and downs this season. That's a kid who batted .400 last year but has struggled at times this year, but she has had such a great attitude. She's such a good listener and works at her craft, and I'm so proud of her for how she has handled it all this year."
Maryville is tasked with putting a difficult loss behind it and bouncing back in time for an 8 p.m. meeting with No. 4 William Blount in an elimination game.
Heritage will already have wrapped up a light practice by then and shifted its focus to the weekend and an opportunity to avenge a pair of losses to Farragut with the district championship on the line last season.
"We think of those losses all the time just because they weren't even close games," Thomas said. "We have never played our best game against them, but I'm looking forward to playing them on Monday."
