GRAY — Jeff Sherman admits he didn’t see his Heritage softball team playing for a spot in the state tournament back in February.
With a youth-laden roster, the 2022 season was supposed to be about growth and there were times, especially early on that the Lady Mountaineers experienced growing pains.
The expectation has changed heading into next season.
Heritage, who fought to keep its season alive in the District 4-4A Tournament and reach the championship game, then regionals, was one game away from clinching a state tournament berth Friday at Daniel Boone, but a five-run second inning by the Lady Blazers helped to end the Lady Mountaineers’ run, 8-1.
“I’m just proud of the effort, all year long,” Sherman told The Daily Times. “We’ve got a chance to get back here next year. Finishing as one of the top six teams in (Class) 4A, I don’t think anybody thought that was going to happen back in February. I didn’t. They’re resilient. I’ve said that all year. They’re resilient. They battled back from some deficits, battled back from some injuries early on. They just kept playing and they kept playing tonight. That one inning kind of took us out of it.
“(Daniel Boone) is a good team. They’re senior heavy and we’re not, but we will be next year. That changes the expectations.”
Heritage (21-14) went into that second inning trailing 1-0, and starting pitcher Izzie Hayes quickly recorded two outs before Kayleigh Quesinberry ripped a two-run double down the left-field line to extend the Daniel Boone (34-8) lead to 3-0.
With two more runners on a couple of at-bats later, Savannah Jessee blew the game open with a three-run home run into center to make it 6-0.
“We’ve just got to make plays,” Sherman said. “Make plays and you can’t lose your composure. You can never lose your composure because that forces you to do things that you don’t want to do. We had a sophomore pitcher out there (Hayes). It’s a lesson she’s going to learn from.”
The Lady Blazers scored on a Kyleigh Bacon RBI single in the fourth and a lead off solo home run from Ava Saul in the fifth to go up 8-0 before the Lady Mountaineers managed to get on the board in the sixth off of Ellah Wheelon’s single that allowed Carley Pickens to score.
Heritage was unable to generate much more after that facing Quesinberry in the circle. The junior went six-and-a-half innings, limiting the Lady Mountaineers to just four hits.
“(The team is) tired. They’re tired,” Sherman said. “They told me they were tired. We talked about next year already and how we’re going to be able to rotate some kids in and give some kids some breaks, more than we’ve had this year. The kids that come in, they’ve got to be ready.”
Sherman reserved his final postgame talk of the season to talk about next season, inviting the parents of his players on to the field to hear what he had to say.
Given that Heritage is ahead of schedule with how it finished its most recent campaign, there is a lot for the program and its coach to looked forward to.
“I’m just excited to watch them grow,” Sherman said. “We said all year, we’ve got some things we’re not good at and we want to correct those mistakes, those flaws, those swings, some defensive issues, pitching issues. They’ll respond. I saw improvements this year. We want to take that next step. We want to get to Murfreesboro. We’ve gotten this far. It’s time to go to the next level.”
