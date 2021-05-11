KNOXVILLE — The Heritage softball team endured some early-season struggles at the plate before ultimately finding its collective swings midway through the season, coupling that offensive growth with the quality pitching of seniors Joslyn Barton and Olivia Smith to spearhead a run through the District 4-AAA tournament.
However, the issues that plagued the Lady Mountaineers early came full circle two victories away from extending their season into the region tournament. Hardin Valley starter Denver Hogrefe limited Heritage to one hit in a 6-0 loss Tuesday at Bearden High School that put an end to the Lady Mountaineers’ season.
“(Hogrefe) mixed it up on us really well,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “She threw changeups early in the count and even sometimes in a hitter’s count. She was working the outside, and we struggle hitting outside pitches even though we work on it every day when we hit in practice. For some reason, it’s just mental and we don’t make that connection that we have to hit the ball the other way.
“They have charts on us, too, and they pitched a really good game.”
Hogrefe limited Heritage (21-10-2) to two runs (one earned) on five hits over 6 2/3 innings back on March 29 in the two program’s first meeting of the season and followed that by tossing 6 2/3 shutout innings in which she gave up five hits to complete a regular-season sweep of the Lady Mountaineers on April 20.
The senior ace saved her best for last, tossing a one-hitter while only allowing two baserunners to reach scoring position to give the Lady Mountaineers little hope of living to play another game.
“There is a comfort level because you think you know what she is going to do to us, so we should be able to adjust, but we just didn’t adjust very well,” Sherman said. “We have four seniors in the lineup and everybody else is a freshman or sophomore, and the sophomores played five games last year. (The freshmen and sophomores) played throughout the summer, but they weren’t playing kids that are going to college next year, and in this district that’s what you see every night.”
The lack of offense was compounded by the Lady Mountaineers’ inability to get the final out of an inning. All six of Hardin Valley’s runs came with two away.
It started with Hardin Valley catcher Kylie Tillman scoring while Heritage second baseman Kylee Thomas attempted to get a force out at second that was late to the bag after snagging a short-hop line drive by Gracie Gray.
Olivia Neely notched a two-run single in the third to give the Lady Hawks (27-9) a 3-0 lead but was thrown out at second by Heritage center fielder Carley Pickens trying to leg out a double.
Barton walked the first two batters of the fourth — her fifth and sixth free passes of the night — to put an end to the final start of her high school career and HVA shortstop Madi Lane added another run with an RBI single off Smith. Neely drilled a two-out triple in the fifth and later scored on an RBI single by Gray, and then Bella Leto capped the two-out rallies with a RBI double in the sixth.
“Give Hardin Valley credit because they are mentally tough,” Sherman said. “We just didn’t make pitches. We walked too many kids today, and you can’t win if you’re giving up free bases. I thought we played pretty good defense, but you have to credit them for hitting the ball when it counted.
“We haven’t solved them all year.”
It is arguably the only team the Lady Mountaineers failed to figure out, and it unfortunately cost them an opportunity to make a deeper run in the postseason. That should not put a damper on a campaign in which they proved they were a top-four team in one of the toughest districts in the state.
“Those seniors fought through last year and then were able to come back and have some really good success against some really good teams,” Sherman said. “Those kids have worked hard, they’re coachable and I expect them to go onto college and do some good things.
“As a team, I thought we did a good job of learning the game. We’re not perfect, but we made some strides and figured some things out that hopefully will carry over into the summer and fall and get better.”
