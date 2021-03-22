Heritage coach Jeff Sherman warned his players about Avery Flatford’s style of pitching before Monday’s district opener. He knew the Farragut junior was a crafty pitcher with a deceptive rise ball. He told his players that if they wanted to succeed offensively against the Lady Admirals, they were going to have to remain disciplined at the plate.
“We preached before the game: If the (pitch) starts at your belly button, it’s going to be a ball,” Sherman told The Daily Times. “But it’s hard. You don’t see (the rise pitch) very often — especially a good one like she has.”
Flatford used that pitch to fluster Heritage’s lineup, striking out 14 batters while only allowing three hits during Farragut’s 5-4 win over Heritage on Monday night.
The Lady Admirals (4-0, 1-0 District 4-AAA) scored all five of their runs in the first two innings. That was all the run support Flatford needed. Heritage’s batters finished the game with only 38% quality at-bats.
“She moves the ball, but she’s not overpowering,” Sherman said. “We swung at a lot of pitches outside the zone on the rise ball tonight, but it’s hard to lay off that pitch. She’s a good pitcher. But we feel like we are good too. … We didn’t play really great in the first and second inning. We didn’t really play bad; (Farragut) just put the ball where we weren’t. We didn’t get hits and we didn’t do what we needed to do.
Flatford’s only struggles came in the second, and the Lady Mountaineers (1-2, 0-1) made sure to capitalize. Eden Frazier opened the frame with an infield single and then advanced to second base due to an error by first baseman Lauren Brockovic. Olivia Smith moved Frazier to third with a bunt single, and Kendall Correll drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Kerra Hicks scored Frazier by earning another walk. Kaelen Williams and Carley Pickens both got plunked by pitches to plate two more runs. Kylee Thomas brought home Hicks with a sacrifice fly to slice Farragut’s lead to 5-4.
Sherman then gave the ball to Smith to begin the third. Smith shined in the circle, only allowing four base runners in the final five innings.
“She came in, and nibbled on the corners and made them swing at bad pitches, too — kind of like what Avery was doing to us,” Sherman said. “Olivia did a great job. I’m really proud of her.”
Smith’s pitching gave the Lady Mountaineers an opportunity to rally in the seventh. Pickens safely reached first by laying down a bunt along the third base line. She then advanced to second on a passed ball with one out. Heritage wasn’t able to bring her home. Flatford finished the game by earning two more strikeouts. The Lady Mountaineers will try to rebound when they host West on Tuesday.
“I’m proud of our girls for fighting back when it was 5-0,” Sherman said. “It was a good effort. We just have to find a way to get hits when we have runners in scoring position.”
