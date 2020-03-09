Heritage's softball team opened the season with a strong offensive performance Monday night.
The Lady Mountaineers got 11 hits en route to an 8-2 road win over Bradley Central.
Leadoff batter Brecca Williams had a triple among two hits and scored two runs. Eden Frazier and Kelsey Woods had two RBIs apiece.
Olivia Smith started and pitched five innings to earn the win. She gave up two hits, one run and three walks while striking out seven.
