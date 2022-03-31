The Heritage softball team has won two extra-inning games, coming from behind to beat county rival Maryville and staved off a seventh-inning comeback attempt from Seymour in the past 10 days.
A three-run home run by junior left fielder Madison Phillips in the top of the fifth inning seemed to be an extension of the late-inning magic that has defined the Lady Mountaineers as of late, but this time they could not make it stand.
Bearden scored two runs in the sixth to draw even and then Lauren Spainhower drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to hand Heritage a 8-7 loss Thursday at Bearden High School.
“I thought we would come through again, but you can’t rely on that all the time,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “Sometimes you have to take control of the game from the onset, and we didn’t do that.
“That’s a pesky team. Some people didn’t believe when I said they would be a tough team to beat because they’re young, but they were young last year. They didn’t lose anybody. They have two good pitchers and are pesky at the plate. They made all the plays.”
Defensive miscues were present in Heritage’s wins over Seymour and William Blount earlier this week, and one finally cost the Lady Mountaineers (10-2, 3-1 District 4-4A) against the Lady Bulldogs (7-4, 2-2).
Heritage starter Jordan Geary surrendered a pair of singles in the sixth before Sherman turned to sophomore Izzie Hayes in the circle. Hayes allowed one of the inherited runners to score when Nicole Couvertiere hit a sacrifice fly to center, but Hayes appeared to preserve to Heritage’s lead when Bradynn Belcher popped up along the first-base line.
Freshman first baseman Brooke Perrin and Hayes both gave way to sophomore catcher Kenna Hicks, who was unable to corral the pop fly, allowing Spainhower to score the tying run.
“Brooke is a freshman who has never played first before, and she’s done a great job, but they (Perrin and Hayes) kind of gave in to the older kid and let her make the call, but that’s the first baseman’s ball,” Sherman said. “That hurts, but it is what it is. You have to overcome it.”
Heritage could not.
The Lady Mountaineers went down in order in the top of the seventh, and then Bearden first baseman Abigail Kelton led off the bottom half with a single. Kelton was eventually caught stealing, but Abby Thompson responded by hitting a double.
Heritage intentionally walked Abigale Mutta to set up a force play at first, second and third, but when a wild pitch allowed Thompson and Mutta to advance to third and second, respectively, Sherman opted to intentionally walk Rylee Sieber to load the bases.
Hayes threw four straight balls to Spainhower, allowing the winning run to cross the plate without a swing of the bat.
“We talked about the strategy out there, but we’re also trusting Izzie to throw strikes so we can make a play when they put it in play — if they put it in play,” Sherman said. “We were kind of hoping for an easy pop-up or a strikeout, but we didn’t get it.”
Phillips gave Heritage hope it could extend its win streak to four games two innings earlier, turning on a two-strike pitch and sending over the left-field fence for a three-run home run that gave the Lady Mountaineers a 6-5 lead.
“She needed that and we needed it, obviously,” Sherman said. “We just have to keep that momentum up. I wish that would have happened in the sixth or the seventh to give us a little juice for the last two innings, but I’m glad she hit because we wouldn’t have been in the situation we were in if she hadn’t.”
Claire Foister added an insurance run with a two-out RBI single in the sixth, but it was not enough.
Heritage will attempt to get back in the win column when it hosts Anderson County and Farragut (non-district game) in a triple play that starts at 5 p.m. today.
“Kylee Thomas made the statement out there by saying, ‘When you play a team like this, you have to make plays that you usually don’t make,’” Sherman said. “We didn’t do that.
“We got behind in counts. It was a tight strike zone, but we only walked two kids other than the two kids we intentionally walked. They’re aggressive, so we’ll learn from that, and next time we won’t give them a lot to hit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.