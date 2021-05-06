FARRAGUT — Jeff Sherman knew his Heritage softball team would have its hands full facing Farragut pitcher Avery Flatford.
Following the Lady Mountaineer’s opening win in the District 4-AAA Tournament against Bearden on Wednesday, Sherman talked about his team getting their third opportunity to face the Admirals star pitcher and for the third time Flatford was a force.
Behind Flatford’s 12 strikeouts and a strong performance at the plate, Farragut cruised to a 9-0 win on Thursday to send Heritage to the loser’s bracket where it needs to win to stay alive in the district tournament.
“Man, she’s phenomenal,” Sherman said. “Great rise ball, good screw ball to go with it. She mixes it up pretty well and she’s just hard to hit off of. We’ve really struggled with her the last two times out. She’s just a really good pitcher.”
The Lady Mountaineers managed just two hits in the game, both of which came from Eden Frazier in the first and third innings.
Frazier’s one-out single in the top of the first put a pair of runners on but a strikeout and pop out to second ended the threat, and Heritage had few opportunities with runners on base afterward.
“If we could have got something going there we could have rattled (Flatford) a bit, maybe make her give up some walks and throw some bad pitches,” Sherman said. “With two runners on we just couldn’t get it done.”
The Admirals got things going in the bottom of the second, starting with a Cameron Young single to score a run and put Farragut up 1-0.
Young eventually scored from third after a wild pitch from Heritage pitcher Joslyn Barton to extend Farragut’s lead to 2-0, but Barton managed to get out of the inning with her second strikeout of the inning.
The Admirals added two more runs in the bottom of the third to extend their lead to 4-0 as the Lady Mountaineers struggled to answer at the plate before Farragut scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Lauren Brakovec put the exclamation point on the win for the Admirals with a home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the sixth.
After holding Bearden to just four hits and a run the night before, Sherman was overall pleased with Heritage’s defensive performance, but complimentary of Farragut’s ability to hit the ball well when it needed to.
“We didn’t play terrible defense,” Sherman said. “Defense was good, pitching wasn’t bad, but Farragut is just a really solid team and we have to mix it up better on them and try to get them to chase some pitches and get behind on the counts but we didn’t do enough of that tonight.”
Now playing in the losers bracket on Friday, the Lady Mountaineers face elimination but Sherman says that preparation will not change.
“It’s just another game,” Sherman said. “We’ve been doing this since March. We’ve faced all of these teams at least twice and know what to expect. On the flip side, they know what to expect from us. We know that we can’t lose anymore and I told the team that tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.