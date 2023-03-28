For the Heritage softball team, the third through fifth innings were the most important ones of the night.
After Heritage scored first in the top of the second, Maryville countered with two runs of its own to take the lead. The Lady Mountaineers did what they have become accustomed to doing over the last season and a half and responded over the next three innings in a 9-3 win over Maryville on Tuesday at John Sevier Elementary School.
Both times after Maryville scored — in the second to take a 2-1 lead and in the third to tie the game — Heritage answered by quickly plating runs of its own to shut down Maryville’s momentum. The Lady Rebels knotted the score at 3-3 after three innings, but Heritage rebounded with two more, taking the lead for good in its third consecutive victory to start District 4-4A play.
“We battled there for three innings until we broke through,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “It’s kind of the same thing over and over, we hang around and, all of a sudden, we’ll break through and take care of business. We had a lot of fight and a lot of grit, and a little bit of depth, finally.
“We’ve done that for the last two years. Last season, and early this season, we’ve done the same thing. We always come back, we don’t feel like they’re out of a game ever.”
Madison Phillips brought home Claire Foister on a groundout in the top of the second inning, but Maryville answered with two unearned runs in its half of the frame. In the top of the third, the Lady Mountaineers (6-1, 3-0 District 4-4A) jumped back in front, 3-2, on RBIs from Kylee Thomas and Ellah Wheelon.
Maryville (4-7, 2-1 District 4-4A) evened the affair back up with its third unearned run against junior pitcher Izzie Hayes, but Heritage sent eight girls to the plate in a two-run fourth for what proved to be the winning runs. The Lady Mountaineers loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, and with two outs, Wheelon recorded her second and third RBIs of the evening to put her team back in front, 5-3.
The Lady Rebels never regained any of their momentum from the game’s early innings and were outscored 6-0 over the final four frames.
“If you’re not putting up zeros after you score a couple of runs, it’s hard to win against these types of teams,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski said. “They are a really good team. It’s good for us to find that out early in the season, it gives us some things to work on. We see where we’ve got to get to.”
Hayes received plenty of run support, not that she needed much; the right-hander went the full seven innings and did not allow an earned run. She only struck out three, opting for quick at-bats by putting the ball in play early in the count. Hayes needed just 87 pitches to record her first win of the season.
If there was a negative for the Lady Mountaineers, it was two errors that allowed all three Maryville runs to score. Heritage, as it showed Tuesday, often has the offense to make up for the occasional defensive miscue, but Sherman does want to see more consistency from his fielders, especially at last year’s district runners-up Bearden on Thursday.
“We’re not always going to hit like that, we’ve proven that early in the season,” Sherman said. “If we don’t make errors, they don’t score ... If we don’t do those, they don’t score. But that’s OK, we scored enough runs to take care of it.”
Maryville starter Bekah Duck battled through some command issues and a tight strike zone. Michalski thought some of the calls rattled Duck, who wasn’t able to settle into a groove against Heritage’s pesky lineup. The Lady Mountaineers made her throw 134 pitches in 6.2 innings, as she allowed 10 hits, nine walks and nine runs.
Michalski is hoping Tuesday can be a learning lesson for Duck in handling emotions. The Lady Rebels need their ace to be herself as they continue into the heart of district play, starting with William Blount on Thursday.
“She was a little frustrated with the strike zone, and we talked about it,” Michalski said. “That’s one of those things where there are things in life you can control, and things you can’t control. And I was frustrated, too, but you have to get past that, dig deeper and compete a little harder.
“She’s a very good competitor, she competes like crazy. I think it was easy to get frustrated with all that was going on. And we’ll just be better next time.”
