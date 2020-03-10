Heritage's baseball team took a lead into the last inning before falling to reigning state champion Farragut.
Farragut got a two-run home run from Hunter Merrick with one out in the top of the seventh to score a 3-2 win at Heritage on Tuesday night.
It was one of two hits Farragut got against Heritage pitchers, though the Admirals did walk eight times in the first three innings.
Heritage (1-1) trailed 1-0 when Riley Tipton launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
