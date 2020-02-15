The Heritage boys basketball team really needed a win Saturday night.
The Mountaineers hadn’t had won in six games — a two-week drought they were eager to end heading into the District 4-AAA tournament this week.
“It’s been too long,” Heritage senior Jacob Powell said. “We’ve had a lot of close games where we just haven’t gotten over that hump.”
Heritage finally got over it on Senior Night against Sequoyah. The Mountaineers grabbed the lead late in the first quarter and stayed ahead from there en route to a 54-47 victory.
The win was a much-needed momentum boost for Heritage (6-21), which will kick off district tournament play against William Blount (17-12) on Tuesday at Bearden.
The victory also rectifies Heritage’s 51-34 loss to Sequoyah (9-15) in its season opener, representing the lengths the Mountaineers have come since November.
“We played as well as a team tonight as we have in a long time,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “We really played as a unit on both sides. … It was just good for the seniors to go out on a good night.”
Both seniors, Tate Daniels and Powell led the Mountaineers in scoring with 20 and 19 points.
Sequoyah jumped out to 15-11 lead before Daniels got Heritage going when he was fouled shooting from behind the arc. He sank his shot and converted the four-point play to tie the score.
Daniels followed that by making a steal on Sequoyah’s following possession. He took it in for a layup to give Heritage a 17-15 edge entering the second quarter.
The Mountaineers added some cushion and pulled ahead 42-32 entering the fourth quarter before Sequoyah gave them a scare late.
The Chiefs went on a 9-2 run to make it a one-possession game with a minute and a half left. A Sequoyah 3-pointer cut the deficit to 49-46, but Heritage took control from the foul line by making 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch.
“Coach just got us redirected and focused — worry about the next play,” Daniels said. “We’re playing a lot better defense now — moving the ball better and playing more as a unit. … It feels great to go out on a good note.”
One of the Lady Mountaineers’ top players — Lexi Patty — injured her right shoulder during an collision with another player right before halftime, and she did not return. It was her second game back after a hairline fracture sidelined her for a stretch.
“We can’t keep her healthy,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “That’s crucial for us the rest of the way. Hopefully, we’ll know more in the morning.”
Howard said he thinks Patty jammed her shoulder, but the extent of the injury — and whether she’ll have to miss time — remained unknown after the game. The Lady Mountaineers will kick off district tournament play Wednesday against Hardin Valley or Knoxville West.
On a positive note, all four of Heritage’s seniors scored. Of that group, Lauren Varitek led the way with 12 points while Emma Harig (nine points), Sara Swafford (five points) and Jadelynn Herman (one point) also contributed.
“It’s always nice when all four of your seniors can score on Senior Night,” Howard said. “They’ve been a really good class, and we’re really going to miss them.”
Katlin Burger led Heritage with 15 points, and Patty scored 12 before going down with a few seconds left in the second quarter. She lay curled up in pain on the floor for several minutes before Howard and an assistant eventually helped her to her feet and assisted her out of the gymnasium.
Howard said the team prayed for Patty during halftime, which it entered ahead 41-18.
“We just said, ‘Hey, we’ve been playing without her. We’ve just got to keep rolling and keep working,” Howard said. “Lexi is going to be alright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.