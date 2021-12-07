SEYMOUR — The defense which usually dominates at Seymour’s gym is the Lady Eagles’ own, but Tuesday was a different story.
Heritage’s defense, not Seymour’s, put on a show, holding its foe to just six points in the first quarter and four in the third.
It was the key discrepancy in the Lady Mountaineers’ 49-34 win over the typically stingy Lady Eagles, allowing them to capitalize on defensive stops with offensive baskets.
“I think (our players) settled down and controlled the ball and got some good open shots and knocked them down,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “I really believe our defense controlled the game. I was really proud of how hard we played defense.”
Heritage (6-2) allowed just two 3-pointers to Seymour (6-2), both from Jaden Cummings. When the Lady Eagles found success in transition, as they did early in the game, the Lady Mountaineers eventually shut that down too.
The Lady Mountaineers led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter before building a double-digit advantage in the second, though Cummings hit her two 3-pointers consecutively late to help cut the deficit to 27-19 by halftime.
“Seymour played hard,” Howard said. “We needed a good, hard-nosed game like that.”
Those makes ultimately wouldn’t matter as Heritage maintained control in the second half, keeping a large lead and stifling a Seymour team that prides itself on defense.
“I’m curious to see how many turnovers we had after we created a turnover tonight,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “I think in the press alone, we probably had at least five or six times tonight where we turned them over and immediately gave it back to them. It’s hard to sustain any success defensively when you’re not capitalizing off of it.
“This group, I’ve never had to get onto them about energy. I’ve never had to get onto them about effort and enthusiasm. Tonight, it just didn’t feel like we had any of that.”
Combine the height of Campbell, a lengthy post, and the agility of Russell, a speedy, deadeye guard, and you get performances like the two put on in Heritage’s 59-37 win Tuesday at Seymour.
The pair had 45 of a total 59 points for Heritage (4-4), with Campbell scoring 25 and Russell, who hit six 3-pointers, adding 20.
“In some ways, we play through Grant because of his size and his skill,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. “Jamin’s has really been shooting the ball well here lately, past couple of weeks, and he’s been a big boost for us offensively. He had another good night tonight.
“It’s big when you’ve got two guys who play inside-out like that.”
With Campbell and Russell leading the charge, the Mountaineers took control early, leading 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 28-11 by halftime. It remained smooth sailing for them in the second half en route to the blowout win.
“We didn’t listen to the scouting report,” Seymour coach Dustin Carr said. “The scouting report was (Jamin Russell) can shoot the ball. Everyone else, pretty much let (them) shoot, and we let (Russell) go for five straight threes. Make life difficult for Campbell inside. He got some easy looks; we didn’t talk and communicate.”
Carr was particularly displeased with the pride and effort of the Eagles (0-7) in the first half.
“I don’t understand how you don’t come out ready to play,” Carr said. “Good crowd, school is right down the road. Seymour’s played Heritage for 20-something years pretty much straight, and not be excited to play. It’s not the whole team, but honestly we’ve got to figure out something to get everyone clicking on the same page, and that’s on me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.