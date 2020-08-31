The Heritage volleyball team appeared to be in a good spot Monday night — the eve of kicking off district play.
The Lady Mountaineers cruised past The King’s Academy and Campbell County in a tri-match also featuring Alcoa.
Tonight, Heritage will host William Blount in its first District 3-AAA game, and Heritage coach Jason Keeble said he expects it to be a battle.
“You throw records and personnel out the window when it comes to cross-town rivals,” Keeble said. “I told the kids to be ready for a big five-set match, back and forth. Hopefully, it won’t be that way and we’ll take care of business.”
That’s exactly what Heritage did Monday night. The Lady Mountaineers defeated TKA, 25-22, 25-10, and Campbell County, 25-12, 25-14, to improve to 13-3.
TKA and Alcoa both split their matches. After falling to Heritage, the Lady Lions downed Alcoa, 25-8, 25-8. Alcoa notched an impressive win over Campbell County in which the Lady Tornadoes overcame a first-set loss for a 16-25, 25-18, 26-24 win.
TKA gave Heritage a battle in the first set, as the Lady Lions succeeded in capitalizing on Heritage mistakes. Three straight errors for the Lady Mountaineers at the 16-point mark allowed TKA to crawl back into the set.
TKA coach Kelly Peterson said Heritage has virtually no weak points when the Lady Mountaineers are on their game.
“We’re our own worst enemy,” Keeble said. “I think with us, it’s going to be about how we handle adversity when we get into a tight game. We’ve been in a couple and handled it well, but I’d like to see — in a little more pressure situations — how we’re going to handle that.”
The Lady Mountaineers certainly handled it well against the Lady Lions, controlling the second set from start to finish for a 15-point victory.
Haley Jenkins led Heritage past TKA with 11 points, 12 assists and 10 digs while Lexi Patty contributed five points and 17 digs.
Lauren Collins led TKA in serving against Heritage with six points.
Alcoa’s first match of the night against Campbell County turned out to be a thriller. The Lady Tornadoes found their groove after dropping the first set, and they wound up winning the second by seven points.
Campbell County looked poised to take the final set with a 24-21 lead, but the Lady Tornadoes stayed composed long enough to score five straight points for the dramatic win. Sophomore Kylie Haas decided game point with a block followed by a kill.
In that match, Caleigh Carruthers helped lead Alcoa with eight kills and seven digs while Emilie Urbina and Lily Long combined for 22 assists.
After falling to Heritage, TKA ended the night on a high note with a decisive victory over Alcoa.
The Lady Lions are benefiting from the return of key players Lauren Collins and Valeriya Varnakova, who both missed the beginning of the season with injuries.
“As much as Heritage was in control of that last set, we were in control (of this one),” Peterson said. “We got off on the right foot, and we were able to keep the tempo and keep the game under our control instead of theirs.”
Collins once again led the Lady Lions in serving with six points while Carruthers notched a team-high five kills with four digs.
Heritage finished out the night strong against Campbell County, and Keeble used the opportunity to get some of his younger players into the match.
A senior, Kaitlyn Wilkerson led the Lady Mountaineers with 11 assists and nine points while Haley Harnichar (five kills and five blocks) and Grayson Fleming (five digs) were also key contributors.
“Anybody who I put in, they responded,” Keeble said. “They all performed. There wasn’t any kid out of the 15 or so I put on the court that looked like they didn’t belong. That’s credit to them for putting in the time and effort to getting to this point.”
Heritage hopes to continue rolling against William Blount. In their most recent matchup in 2019, the Lady Mountaineers and Lady Governors battled to five sets before Heritage won the tie-breaker.
“At this point, we’re where we want to be,” Wilkerson said. “Tomorrow’s a big match for us because it’s Senior Night, and it’s our rival. I think all the seniors are ready because, last year, we had a good match with them.
“It’s bragging rights within the county, and it just prepares us for the district tournament at the end of the season.”
